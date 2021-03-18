Doha-Baghdad Relations Boost: Persian Gulf Monarchies Rival on Iraqi Ground

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul

4 killed, 15 Inured as Roadside Bomb Hits Govt Employees’ Bus in Kabul

At least four people were killed and 15 injured in Afghanistan’s capital after a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying government employees on Monday

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Doha-Baghdad Relations Boost: Persian Gulf Monarchies Rival on Iraqi Ground

Thursday 18 March 2021

Doha-Baghdad Relations Boost: Persian Gulf Monarchies Rival on Iraqi Ground
Alwaght- As the West Asia is scene to lively diplomatuc visits, Iraq's Interior Minister Othman al-Qanemi flew to Doha to meet Qatari officials. 

Over the past weeks, as coronavirus pandemic wave eased, West Asia region, especially the Arab countries, became center of the diplomatic visits during which senior officials traveled to other countries. 

Although according to a statement published by the Iraqi Interior Ministry al-Qanemi's visit to Doha was at the official invitation of the Qatari government to participate in the 13th International Exhibition of Homeland Security and Civil Defense, issues beyond the exhibition should be brought in the spotlight. The fact is that both Doha and Baghdad each seek their specific objectives behind the push to boot bilateral ties. 

Doha's bid to get a toehold in Iraq 

According to news sources, al-Qanemi first met with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani discussing bilateral relations between Qatar and Iraq and ways to support and develop it, especially in security field. The two Arab countries find cooperation and partnership at all levels in security issues a need. Actually, the security issues in the region are going in a way that makes security partnership a must for these countries. 

As Qatar has its own view of security, Iraq has its own security goals to realize. 

Following the imposition of sanctions and the economic blockade on Qatar by four Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia in 2017, Doha, unlike in the past, actively intervened in the regional affairs and opposed the policies of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. In the meantime, it is noteworthy that Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have made great efforts in recent years to exert political and security influence in Iraq. Even this approach led them to meddle in the Iraqi protests that started in 2019. 

As Saudi Arabia and the UAE sought security and political sway in Iraq, Qatar also found many reasons to increase its influence in Baghdad in the face of these rivals. Qatar, moreover, intends to increase its security cooperation with Iraq, and perhaps even to support Turkish policies in Baghdad. But its top goal behind the cooperation boost with Iraq is prevention of the Saudi and Emirati influence in that country. 

On the other side of the story, Iraq pursues its specific goals behind security engagements with Qatar. In the years following the the rise of ISIS, according to many reports and documents, some Arab countries have been financial and logistical sponsors of the terrorist group. Even before it, mainly after 2003, security reports indicated that the Persian Gulf states had supported Al-Qaeda operations in Iraq. Now Baghdad intends to walk a tight line between the Arab countries in order to ease its concerns about their support to terrorism in Iraq. 

Economy-centered Iraq foreign policy under PM al-Kadhimi 

Over the past months, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s government demonstrated a fusy sensitivity to salvage Iraq's crisis-torn economy and set its foreign policy to this aim. In recent months, al-Kadhimi made special efforts at the regional level to attract foreign aid and investment. To put it differently, experiencing nightmarish five years as a result of ISIS's resource consuming emergence, Iraq in recent years has been in dire straits economically. Thus, al-Kadhimi’s economy-centered foreign policy seems, to a large extent, logical. 

Aimed at attending the Milipol Qatar security exhibition, al-Qanemi's visit was motivated by economic drives. In recent months, the Iraqi government entered into negotiations with various countries to attract foreign investment and increase the level of economic cooperation, one of which can be seen in the visit of Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to Saudi Arabia in early March. Aa an economically strong country, Qatar has special finance and trade cooperation attraction for othercountries. This gives reason to suggest that by sending his interior minister to Qatar, al-Kadhimi has his eyes on economic cooperation and aids.

 

