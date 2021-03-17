New Afghanistan Ethnic Categories: Undemocratic and Destabilizing

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Discrimination, Hate against Muslims at Epidemic Proportions: Guterres

Hatred and discrimination against Muslims has risen to "epidemic proportions," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday, calling for further collective efforts to promote social cohesion and religious tolerance.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
New Afghanistan Ethnic Categories: Undemocratic and Destabilizing

Alwaght- One of the most important factors influencing political stability in traditional societies is the regulation of power relations in ties between ethnicities and religions. In fact, in traditional societies, ethnic, tribal, and religious divisions make up the foundation of social structure and, consequently, the construction of political power. This issue becomes even more important in societies that are shaped by an ethnic and religious structure. In such societies, the political system's structure rests on an agreement between these existing identities. Iraq and Lebanon in West Asia are examples of such system. 

Afghanistan is one of the countries where ethnicity and religion are important parts of the political identity of citizens when it comes to social actions and political tendencies, as well as the nature of political conflict in this country. 

Afghanistan is a multiethnic and multilingual country. Because of decades of war, there is no accurate census on its population, especially in terms of the size of each ethnic group. It is said that 45 indigenous languages ​​are spoken in Afghanistan. However, the constitution recognizes only eight languages, of which Persian, Dari, and Pashto are the official languages. 

But one thing is clear: There is no ethnic group large enough to make a majority and number of small ethnicities make a whole of the country. 

Therefore, it is obvious that the decisions of the governing body regarding ethnic divisions are always sensitive and cause political disputes or even instability. This can be seen in the recent decision of the Supreme Court of Afghanistan on the ethnic structure of the country.

While previously the Afghanistan constitution recognized 14 ethnicities of Pashtun, Tajik, Hazara, Uzbek, Turkmen, Baluch, Pasheh, Nouristani, Aimak, Arab, Kyrgyz, Ghezelbash, Gujjar, and Brahvi, in a new division presented by Afghanistan’s National Statistics and Information Authority, this number is 54. It mainly considers independent the sub-branches of the Tajik ethnicity. While considering united the Pashtuns, the new division breaks down Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks into smaller groups. 

A newspaper published in Kabul recently published a new ethnic groups category including Sikhs, Hindus, Umer, Prachi, Kurd, Jugi, Shakhilan, Sheikh Mohammadian, Guwar, Khalili, Pamiri, Manjani, Sanglichi, Roshanaee, Vakhani, Shaghnani, Turk, Gharagh, Tatar, Mongol, Saka, Dolatkhani, Taimani, Al Beyg, Kazakh, Sajani, Ghaznavi, Bayat, Ghoshkhanian, Nimak, Kubchak, Nikpay, Kuhgadari, Dimirak, Mirsayedeh, Jamshidian, Afsharian, Taherian, Saljoughian, Taymouryan, Barlas-Arlat, Ilkhani, Yaftali, laghyan, Kavi, Ghuzi, Abkeh, Joghtay, Gerehee, Karamali, Sheikh Ali, Urteh Balaghi, Uyghur, Baberian, and Formali. 

Government under fire of critics 

The new move by President Ashraf Ghani’s government drew vast criticism at party and even coalition cabinet levels. 

In one of the most critical reactions, Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council, whose paternal ethnicity is Pashtun and his maternal ethnicity is Tajik, said that such actions are detrimental to the national unity. 

Sarwar Danish, the second vice president of Afghanistan, said that every ethnic group in Afghanistan has the right to be recognized by its identity, but it is also not correct to introduce the various branches and tribes of an ethnic group as independent. Also, Mohammad Afzal Hadid, chairman of the Balkh Provincial Council, said: "This government organization is still unaware of the important fact that there is a big difference between the ethnicity and the place of residence of a group and you can never count the place as the ethnicity of certain people." 

Since the government recognizes sub-ethnic groups as an independent ethnic group, this can pose many challenges in counting the population and understanding which ethnic group has what percentage of the population. 

One of the issues stirring tensions in the new ethnic categories should be sought in the past years' ethnicism. For example, in 2015 around 75 percent of the official appointed to work in the president's executive office were Pashtuns, the ethnic group from which Ghani comes. Moreover, Ghani removed from the key positions several non-Pashtun officials, including his vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek figure with prominence in the Afghan politics. 

These apparently ethnic-motivated dismissals come while the constitution explicitly states that the president and cabinet members are prohibited from making their decisions based on ethnic and regional considerations and using their posts for regional and sectarian advantages. 

Because Afghanistan does not have a majority ethnic group, candidates seek alliances with other ethnic groups in order to be elected, especially in the presidential election. This is less challenging for a Pashtun candidate because they can only think of forming a coalition with only one group, but candidates from other ethnic groups must form a much larger coalition, making victory for non-Pashtuns in presidential election challenging. 

So, even if the government's claims about non-political nature of the new divisions are true, definitely the consequences of such arrangement are damaging to country's stability and also power distribution and democracy.

 

