  Wednesday 17 March 2021

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities

Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities

Iran’ Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Nepal Investigating Bahraini Prince over Coronavirus Vaccine Gift Nepal is investigating how a Bahraini prince planning to climb Mount Everest brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the country without prior approval, authorities said.

Russia Rejects ’Baseless’ Allegations of Interference in US Election Russia rejected as "baseless" allegations of interference in the US 2020 presidential election, saying Washington is seeking to besmirch Moscow’s image.

US Sanctions 24 Chinese Officials ahead of Talks The new US administration sanctioned 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Tuesday just before its first talks with China.

India Plans to Cut Oil Import from Saudi Arabia: Report India plans to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply, Reuters reported.

Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander Leader of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais Khazali has warned of a conspiracy against his country hatched by an Emirati security team.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities

Wednesday 17 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Leader Calls on IRGC to Stay Strong, Keep up Meritorious Activities
Alwaght- Iran' Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei directed the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to keep up its “meritorious activities” with strength.

Ayatollah Khamenei, who is also the Chief Commander of Iran’s Armed Forces, made the remarks in a message addressed to the IRGC chief on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Guards’ Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“In the name of God; Send my greetings to all the Guards; May God bless you with success; Strongly continue your meritorious activities,” the Leader told Major General Hossein Salami in the message.

The IRGC was formed on the order of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in a bid to protect the ideals of the Revolution and battle insecurity in the country.

The elite military force, which is a branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, played a major role in defending the country during the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war.

Over the past decades, it has successfully foiled conspiracies hatched by the enemies against the Islamic Republic and actively cooperated in construction, infrastructure and relief projects across Iran.

It has also been playing a momentous role in fighting regional terrorism, especially following the emergence of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

In April 2019, former US president Donald Trump designated the IRGC as “a foreign terrorist organization,” the first such move in the world by a country to impose sanctions on an official military force of another country.

Angered by the blows dealt by the IRGC to the US-backed terrorists in Iraq and Syria, America under Trump ordered the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

 

Iran Leader IRGC Khamenei

