Hezbollah Concurs with Russia on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction: Official

Alwaght- Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement announced its concurrence with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups and the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Ammar al-Musawi, the head of Hezbollah’s foreign relations department, made the remarks in an interview with al-Mayadeen TV on Tuesday night, when he and three other members of the resistance group concluded a visit to Moscow.

“Our visit to Moscow was in fact a special measure at the level of consultation and consensus with our Russian friends,” he said.

The problem of terrorism still exists and may return to Lebanon or Syria, he noted, stressing that Russia has always condemned any violation of Lebanon’s airspace by Israel.

Musawi also said that the issue of Syria, especially refugees and their safe return, was among other topics discussed with Russian officials.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent visit to the Arab Persian Gulf countries was related the Syrian issue, according to the Hezbollah official.

“Completing the liberation of Syrian territory and the reconstruction of the country is the central point [between Hezbollah and Russia] that we agree on,” he added.

Since 2011, Syrian government forces have been fighting against Takfiri militant groups, which enjoy the support of the US and its Western and regional allies.

Despite initially losing considerable expanses of territory to Daesh and other terror outfits, the Arab country, however, managed to reverse the balance in favor of itself on the battleground and undo most of the militants’ gains with the help of Iran, Hezbollah and Russia.

Top Syrian, Russian diplomats exchange views on regional developments

In another development on Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his Russian counterpart, Lavrov, discussed over the phone bilateral relations as well as the latest developments in the region and the world.

During the call, Mekdad said that Syrian government and people highly appreciate Moscow’s stance regarding the situation in Syria and its support for Damascus in the face of Western unilateral, coercive measures, SANA news agency reported.

He also warned that the western countries are exploiting the 10th anniversary of the war to mount attacks on Syria, wondering their insistence to continue their failed policies.

Lavrov, for his part, briefed Mekdad on the outcomes of his latest tour in the region.

The two ministers further exchanged views on preparations for an upcoming meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Russian deputy FM, Iran envoy discuss ME crises

Also on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met in Moscow to discuss Middle Eastern crises.

“During the meeting they continued exchanging opinions on the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on Syria, Yemen, Libya and the Persian Gulf, in light of the recent visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to several Arab states,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.