  Wednesday 17 March 2021

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase

Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander Leader of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais Khazali has warned of a conspiracy against his country hatched by an Emirati security team.

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland Yemeni forces have repelled an attack in al-Hudaydah by Saudi mercenaries, vowing to fight until complete liberation of the homeland.

Abbas Thanks Iraq’s Sistani for Supporting Palestinian Cause during Pope Visit Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, appreciated Iraqi Shiite senior cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani over his support for Palestinian cause during a recent historic meeting with Pope Francis.

N Korea Unresponsive to Behind-The-Scenes US Outreach North Korea reportedly has responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Arab League Denounce Opening of Czech Diplomatic Office in Occupied Al-Quds The Arab League strongly denounced the Czech Republic decision to open a diplomatic office in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), describing the move as a clear violation of international law.

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria The United States and Israel are trying to prevent cargo ships and oil tankers from entering Syrian waters as part of the economic siege against the Arab country and its reconstruction process following the bloody civil war, a political analyst says.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase

Will US-Proposed Istanbul Summit Bring Peace To Afghanistan?

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden

Vital Central Asia Transit Corridors and Their Significance for Iran

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria

Hadi-Doha Reconciliation: A Saudi Trap for Qataris?

"Friends of UN Charter": A Coalition against Western Economic Terrorism

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

Iranian Ship Damaged in Terror Attack in Mediterranean: Company

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah

Turkey in Lose-lose Situation against Egypt-UAE Bloc

Turkey Restarted Diplomatic Contacts with Egypt: Erdogan

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments

N Korea Unresponsive to Behind-The-Scenes US Outreach

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month

Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in 'Secret Info War' against Moscow: Official

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline

S Korea Accepts 'Meaningful Increase' in Payouts for US Troops' Presence

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

How Significant is Ma'rib Liberation in Yemen Conflict?

What's behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear program.

The rebuke came after Boris Johnson accused Tehran of trying to acquire a nuclear weapon while simultaneously defending his government’s plan to increase Britain’s stockpile of nuclear weapons.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif censured UK’s hypocritical behavior and said Johnson is “concerned about Iran developing a viable nuclear weapon on the very same day he announces his country will increase its stockpile of nukes.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, “Unlike the UK and allies, Iran believes nukes and all WMDs are barbaric and must be eradicated,” in reference to weapons of mass destruction.   

Iran has time and again rejected as baseless the West’s claims that it is seeking a nuclear weapon.

Such allegations also run counter to numerous reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog, that have on numerous occasions verified peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

The IAEA has carried out intense inspections of Iran's nuclear sites over the past several years.     

The UK currently has 180 nuclear warheads, down from 500 at the height of the Cold War in the late 1970s.      

The British premier announced earlier on Tuesday that the country would increase its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40 percent to ensure its security in what he claimed more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats.

London had previously been reducing its nuclear weapons stockpile, and in 2010, the government set a cap of 180 warheads for the mid-2020 period. Johnson scrapped the earlier limit and said the number would now rise to a maximum of 260.

The announcement prompted British campaigners to slam the UK government’s plan to increase the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile, which was described as a move that amounts to a violation of international law.

"While the UK cites increased security threats as justification for this move, the appropriate response to these challenges should be to work multilaterally to strengthen international arms control agreements and to reduce - not increase - the number of nuclear weapons in existence," said Mary Robinson, head of The Elders, a group of former global policymakers who campaign for peace.

The planned increase also drew criticism from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who accused the Tory government of having a worldwide reputation for breaking international law.

Scottish National Party Defense spokesperson, Stewart McDonald, also censured the increase as nothing short of abhorrent.

 

Iran Zarif UK Boris Johnson Nuclear Warheads

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality