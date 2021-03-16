Will US-Proposed Istanbul Summit Bring Peace To Afghanistan?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

News

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase

Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase

Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the UK Prime Minister’s “utter hypocrisy” over his accusatory remarks about the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander Leader of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais Khazali has warned of a conspiracy against his country hatched by an Emirati security team.

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland Yemeni forces have repelled an attack in al-Hudaydah by Saudi mercenaries, vowing to fight until complete liberation of the homeland.

Abbas Thanks Iraq’s Sistani for Supporting Palestinian Cause during Pope Visit Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, appreciated Iraqi Shiite senior cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani over his support for Palestinian cause during a recent historic meeting with Pope Francis.

N Korea Unresponsive to Behind-The-Scenes US Outreach North Korea reportedly has responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Arab League Denounce Opening of Czech Diplomatic Office in Occupied Al-Quds The Arab League strongly denounced the Czech Republic decision to open a diplomatic office in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), describing the move as a clear violation of international law.

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria The United States and Israel are trying to prevent cargo ships and oil tankers from entering Syrian waters as part of the economic siege against the Arab country and its reconstruction process following the bloody civil war, a political analyst says.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Analysis

Will US-Proposed Istanbul Summit Bring Peace To Afghanistan?

Wednesday 17 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Will US-Proposed Istanbul Summit Bring Peace To Afghanistan?

Alwaght- Turkey has been more active in Afghanistan for some time now, following a change in the US position in negotiations with the Taliban and the inclusion of regional countries close to it to reach a conclusion. In this connection, Istanbul is expected to hold a meeting in less than two weeks to follow the peace process in Afghanistan. 

The Istanbul-hosted meeting is proposed by the US and Zamay Khalilzad, the Department of State's special representative to Afghanistan peace process, has entrusted Turkey with the fresh initiative for what Washington calls the push to get out of the Afghanistan deadlock. 

The Afghan government, which previously had strongly opposed holding a peace conference in Turkey and the formation of an interim government, has now expressed interest in attending, Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Moheb told a news conference in Kabul. "Kabul is attending Turkey and Moscow-hosted conferences," he added. 

Failure of Doha Talks 

The forthcoming meeting in Istanbul is an American plan devised by President Joe Biden administration. This is while over the past few months, Washington peace talks with the Taliban on the one hand and with the Kabul government on the other hand have been pursued under the Trump initiative, which has so far has been unfruitful. Glaringly apparent, the US shift to Istanbul bears hallmarks of collapse of Doha process which has been working for two years. On the other side, the Biden administration since its start has been reluctant to pursue peace talks with Taliban with Trump fashion in Qatar, and several times announced intention to review Trump-Taliban peace plan. 

Under the Trump plan, the US pledged to pull out its troops from Afghanistan on a short-term timetable, but the Democratic administration opposes the exit and therefore considers Trump's previous plan with the Taliban unfinished and invalid. In other words, Biden intends to violate the deal and keep his forces. Istanbul summit actually is tasked with setting up barriers to the US exit. The new summit can be called an admission to Qatar process collapse. 

US play with Afghanistan card 

The Americans play with Afghanistan cards wherever they wish. It is interesting to know that over the past years, Turkey has not been an active and determining actor in Afghanistan developments. But now it has become a host to one of Afghanistan’s most important meetings, at the US suggestion. In fact, by arranging Afghanistan peace talks in Turkey, the White House tries to bring Turkey into the Afghan game in order to, as it thinks, give the Turks a privilege. 

Erdogan's government has cold ties with the new US administration, and now the Biden administration is trying to create a playing field for the Turks in Afghanistan, instead of competing with Western and European allies in the Mediterranean, to compete in Central Asia as Russia's backyard. Flexing muscles in Central Asia and vying with Moscow is the American leaders' favorite. Afghanistan can provide an appropriate field for Turkey to get a toehold in Central Asian equations in rivalry against Russia. 

Lame-legged Istanbul summit 

Regardless of all, it should not be ignored that Istanbul meeting is lame in its leg even before its start. It is predicted to bring nothing, therefore. 

The initial criticism of meeting was made by Ahmad Wali Massoud, the former Afghan ambassador to Britain and the current head of the Ahmad Shah Massoud Foundation. He described the meeting as important, but said: "Unfortunately, in the US State Department message, only the Taliban emirate and President Ghani’s republic, have been mentioned as the main parties to the Istanbul talks, and no mention has been made of other ethnic groups in the country, as well as the main party to the conflict, the national resistance." 

These comments very well display the degree of the fragility and inconsistency of the Istanbul summit, as Washington closes its eyes to significance of other ethnic groups and political parties. 

While the home differences and disputes are now even deeper than before in Afghanistan, there is question about the Istanbul meeting's capability to settle them. The answer is negative, because Istanbul summit not going to be inclusive and host all Afghan factions. With the internal differences intensifying, the new meeting can hardly cut Afghanistan's Gordian knot.

Afghanistan Turkey US Peace Taliban Talks

