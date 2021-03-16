Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 16 March 2021

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Yemen Aden

Angry Yemeni protesters stormed on Tuesday the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander Leader of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais Khazali has warned of a conspiracy against his country hatched by an Emirati security team.

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland Yemeni forces have repelled an attack in al-Hudaydah by Saudi mercenaries, vowing to fight until complete liberation of the homeland.

Abbas Thanks Iraq’s Sistani for Supporting Palestinian Cause during Pope Visit Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, appreciated Iraqi Shiite senior cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani over his support for Palestinian cause during a recent historic meeting with Pope Francis.

N Korea Unresponsive to Behind-The-Scenes US Outreach North Korea reportedly has responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Arab League Denounce Opening of Czech Diplomatic Office in Occupied Al-Quds The Arab League strongly denounced the Czech Republic decision to open a diplomatic office in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), describing the move as a clear violation of international law.

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria The United States and Israel are trying to prevent cargo ships and oil tankers from entering Syrian waters as part of the economic siege against the Arab country and its reconstruction process following the bloody civil war, a political analyst says.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah The spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah movement rejected the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country, suggesting the plan would plunge Yemen further into turmoil.

Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh

Tuesday 16 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Defense Ministry Unveils Vaccine Named after Assassinated Scientist Fakhrizadeh


Alwaght- Iran's Defense Ministry has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine developed by its research center formerly headed by nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated in a suspected Israeli-linked terror attack late last year.

The first phase in the human trial of the vaccine, dubbed Fakhra, was launched during a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, with Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Health Minister Saeed Namaki in attendance.

Fakhra was named to commemorate Fakhrizadeh, who played a leading role in the vaccine project as the head of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) prior to his assassination on November 27, 2020, near Tehran in a terrorist operation apparently linked to the Israeli regime.

The new Iranian COVID-19 vaccine was administered to the son of Fakhrizadeh.

The official in charge of the vaccine’s production said the research and development process began last March and it involved cell culture, inoculation, proliferation, isolation and purification, and inactivation and formulation.

Later, he added, the vaccine was tested on more than 650 animals from different species of mice, rabbits, guinea pigs and monkeys.

The design and construction of a factory for the vaccine’s mass production has started, he said, expressing hope that it will enter the production phase in summer.

Iran to be among top vaccine producers in spring

Speaking at Tuesday’s event, Namaki said in the spring, the Islamic Republic will become one of the most important and best vaccine manufacturers in the world.

He added that the Iran-Cuba COVID-19 vaccine is the first vaccine that will be mass produced, followed by the CovIran Barekat, Razi COV-Pars and Fakhra vaccines, respectively.

“Today is a day of pride and reliance on indigenous knowledge. As an immunologist and the health minister, I testify that the method of producing vaccines in Iran is in accordance with the most scientific methods in the world…. The Fakhra vaccine’s tests on animal models have proven extremely effective and the human trials begin today,” Namaki said.

“I am proud to announce that the Islamic Republic, which has been under sanctions and subjected to oppression by those who deprived patients of medicine and lied, shines as one of the leading countries in the management of the coronavirus [pandemic] in the world,” he added.

In addition to developing domestic vaccines, Iran has imported reliable foreign vaccines.

So far, a total of 1,260,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been imported to the country from Russia, China, India and Cuba, according to Alireza Raeisi, the spokesman for the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus.

Tags :

Iran Defense Ministry COVID-19 vaccine Fakhrizadeh

