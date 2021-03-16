Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report

The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander Leader of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais Khazali has warned of a conspiracy against his country hatched by an Emirati security team.

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland Yemeni forces have repelled an attack in al-Hudaydah by Saudi mercenaries, vowing to fight until complete liberation of the homeland.

Abbas Thanks Iraq’s Sistani for Supporting Palestinian Cause during Pope Visit Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, appreciated Iraqi Shiite senior cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani over his support for Palestinian cause during a recent historic meeting with Pope Francis.

N Korea Unresponsive to Behind-The-Scenes US Outreach North Korea reportedly has responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Arab League Denounce Opening of Czech Diplomatic Office in Occupied Al-Quds The Arab League strongly denounced the Czech Republic decision to open a diplomatic office in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), describing the move as a clear violation of international law.

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria The United States and Israel are trying to prevent cargo ships and oil tankers from entering Syrian waters as part of the economic siege against the Arab country and its reconstruction process following the bloody civil war, a political analyst says.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah The spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah movement rejected the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country, suggesting the plan would plunge Yemen further into turmoil.

Car Bomb Kills 7, Wounds over 50 in Afghan Herat province At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 others injured in Afghanistan’s western Herat province after a powerful car bomb exploded near a police station on Friday night.

Iranian Ship Damaged in Terror Attack in Mediterranean: Company An Iranian container ship was damaged in a terrorist attack in the Mediterranean, The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group said on Friday, adding it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of what it called terrorism and naval piracy.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report

Tuesday 16 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report
Alwaght- The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

The HHS said in its annual report that its US officials scrambled to "mitigate Russia’s efforts" to boost its "influence" in the region, which would “undermine US’ safety and security."

The report did not elaborate on how Brazil's approval of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to fight the pandemic would “detrimental to US security.”

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V censured the US officials’ efforts to undermine the vaccine as unethical, saying the moves are costing lives as Brazil, one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic, is contending with curbing COVID-19.

11.3 million COVID cases have been registered in Brazil since the start of the pandemic and 275,105 individuals died from the infection. The country is ranked first in the world for most daily COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Brazil has authorized three COVID vaccines, the AstraZeneca drug, the Chinese medication Sinovac and the US Pfizer.

The COVID-stricken country has been struggling to get AstraZeneca jabs, trying to buy shipments of it from other countries as 8-million dose shipment was halted by the Indian government. It has not yet received the 20 million doses of the Sinovac.

Brazil has also not been able to procure the US-made Pfizer vaccine. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the terms of the deal proposed by the US medical giant, condemning the exemption of the US company from liability in case the delivery of the medicine goes wrong in some way.

As the country was battling the surge in virus fatalities, a Brazilian pharmaceutical company planned to produce the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine domestically and expected swift authorization by the authorities.

The Brazilian medical regulator, however, has so far stopped short of approving emergency use authorization for the Russian vaccine despite the medicine's effectiveness being confirmed in clinical trials.

 

