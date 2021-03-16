Turkey in Lose-lose Situation against Egypt-UAE Bloc

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report

US Pressured Brazil into Rejecting Russian Vaccine: Report

The US has used "diplomatic relations" to force Brazil to reject authorization of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) admitted.

Hezbollah Can Fire 2,000 Missiles a Day in Future War: Israeli general Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Iran FM Reproaches ‘Shameless’ suppliers of Saddam’s WMDs on Anniv. of Halabja Massacre Iranian foreign minister censured the Western countries that provided ousted Iraqi dictator with deadly chemicals, remembering Saddam Hussein’s "massacre of Iraqi people with the same weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander Leader of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais Khazali has warned of a conspiracy against his country hatched by an Emirati security team.

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland Yemeni forces have repelled an attack in al-Hudaydah by Saudi mercenaries, vowing to fight until complete liberation of the homeland.

Abbas Thanks Iraq’s Sistani for Supporting Palestinian Cause during Pope Visit Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, appreciated Iraqi Shiite senior cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani over his support for Palestinian cause during a recent historic meeting with Pope Francis.

N Korea Unresponsive to Behind-The-Scenes US Outreach North Korea reportedly has responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Arab League Denounce Opening of Czech Diplomatic Office in Occupied Al-Quds The Arab League strongly denounced the Czech Republic decision to open a diplomatic office in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), describing the move as a clear violation of international law.

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria The United States and Israel are trying to prevent cargo ships and oil tankers from entering Syrian waters as part of the economic siege against the Arab country and its reconstruction process following the bloody civil war, a political analyst says.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah The spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah movement rejected the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country, suggesting the plan would plunge Yemen further into turmoil.

Car Bomb Kills 7, Wounds over 50 in Afghan Herat province At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 others injured in Afghanistan’s western Herat province after a powerful car bomb exploded near a police station on Friday night.

Iranian Ship Damaged in Terror Attack in Mediterranean: Company An Iranian container ship was damaged in a terrorist attack in the Mediterranean, The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group said on Friday, adding it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of what it called terrorism and naval piracy.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Turkey in Lose-lose Situation against Egypt-UAE Bloc

Tuesday 16 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey in Lose-lose Situation against Egypt-UAE Bloc
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- In recent years, Turkey has adopted problematic foreign policy especially towards Arab countries. Ankara’s use of the Muslim Brotherhood ideology to boost its influence across the Muslim world and turn into a top Muslim power has been most important factor escalating crisis between Turkey and a considerable part of the Arab countries.

Meanwhile, Erdogan, who is known for making sudden turns in foreign policy, has begun to move in recent months to pull relations with the Arabs out of the stalemate and create conditions for de-escalation of tensions with them. After an important phone conversation with King Salman of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the G20 virtual summit in November 2020, on Sunday, Erdogan and his Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced readiness to hold a bilateral meeting with Egypt discussing political, economic, security, and social affairs.

Sending positive signals of a desire to de-escalate tensions with Egypt and the UAE, however, did not meet welcome from these countries, and while the Egyptian officials, on their media, emphasized the need for a change in Ankara's policies, the UAE, on the other hand, went even further and made seven humiliating conditions for mending ties with Ankara: first, ending occupation in Syria and Iraq; second, withdrawal of Turkish-paid mercenaries from Libya; third, ending hosting and supporting the Muslim Brotherhood; fourth, stopping provocative actions against the Egyptian stability; fifth, ending psychological war against the Saudi leadership; sixth, immediate withdrawal of Turkish forces from the Persian Gulf Arab Gulf states i.e. Qatar; seventh, reviewing the neo-Ottomanist expansionist plans.

Bumpy de-escalation road

Turkey is trying to free itself from the predicament rocking its foreign policy. Changes in the White House and Biden assumption of power forced Turkish ruling party Justice and Development Party (AKP) to recalibrate its policies. Trump's policies toward Syria, which led to compromises to Ankara's actions against Washington's Kurdish allies in northern Syria, changed under Biden. Furthermore, with US-Europe relations heading to improvement again, Erdogan’s policy of moving closer to Russia, especially in terms of arms purchases from Moscow, were more came under NATO's fire.

Turkey also views the Arab-Israeli normalization as part of the push to counter Turkey in geopolitical cases like its push to gain influence in Africa and the Mediterranean region.

Erdogan's attempt to overcome the economic crisis and maintain his power in the upcoming elections, in which a strong coalition of opponents have lined up in front of the AKP, is another important reason for Turkey's tendency for open foreign relations and, of course, open foreign trade. Meanwhile, Ankara's attention to the post-reconciliation situation between Qatar and the blockading countries is undeniable, so that it can use this space to facilitate de-escalation with countries like the UAE and Egypt.

The emergence of the grounds for Erdogan shift in the foreign policy and efforts towards de-escalation with the Arab countries comes, as there are poor signs that the political, geopolitical, and ideological rivalry between Ankara and ABU Dhabi-Cairo bloc is easing. Egypt and the UAE still blacklist Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group with aspirations to take the political power beyond the national borders in the Arab world, and deem it a key threat to their home security and stability, as well as their foreign interests. Egypt and the UAE still do not approve of the Turkish role in Libya and thus the proxy competition between them.

On the other hand, despite Erdogan's efforts to defuse tensions with Tel Aviv, the Israeli regime considers chill in the Persian Gulf monarchies and Turkey as a driving force for an Arab-Israeli coalition in the region and thus Tel Aviv will do its best to hamper the Arab-Turkish fire cool-down.

The conditions set by the UAE for de-escalation also indicate that the end of the siege of Qatar did not mean the end of the crisis in the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council and that the UAE and even Egypt agreed to compromise under US pressure and at the insistence of the Saudis, making it clear that Turkey cannot take advantage of the post-reconciliation period.

Turkey’s lose-lose game

Over the past years, foreign and internal political observers and critics have commented on the Erdogan’s sudden about-faces in the foreign policy. Some praise it as an advantage and a sign of flexibility in Ankara’s foreign policy to move out of the impasses and serve the national interests. Others argue that these shifts paint Turkey as an unreliable actor and lacking major and fixed foreign policy. They add that such a status will damage the country’s place in the international relations and in negotiations.

In fact, a look at the consequences of Erdogan's foreign policy shifts and departures from past positions in such cases as confrontation of Europe over Islamophobia, easing the tensions with Saudi Arabia, or retracting anti-Israeli stances show that they have not had much for the Turkish interests. Neither European sanctions were lifted nor Saudi-led Arab world boycott of the Turkish products was abandoned, and not even Turkish place in the Palestinian developments were improved.

The fresh comments about the interest in mended ties with Egypt and the UAE put Turkey in a position of weakness. The cold response of Egypt and the UAE has turned into lose-lose situation for Ankara. If Erdogan accepts the humiliating conditions, he will strengthen his opposition and weakens Turkey’s weight in the regional developments. In case of rejecting the preconditions, the Turkish leader will prove Ankara’s weakness and fear of the Arab-Israeli coalition’s anti-Turkish measures and put the coalition in an upper position. 

Turkey UAE Egypt Relations Rapprochement Muslim Brotherhood

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality