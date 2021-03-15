Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman

Alwaght- Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Yahya Sare'e, in a tweet, announced that the Yemen's air force managed to carry out “accurate” attacks with Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drones against the two positions.

“It is part of our natural and legitimate right to respond to the crimes of the [war coalition] and its continuing blockade,” Sare'e added.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, chiefly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched a war against Yemen in March 2015 to restore the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who resigned in 2014 and then flee to Riyadh.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the war has killed almost a quarter of a million Yemenis, caused outbreaks of disease, turned Yemen into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and brought the poor Arab country to the verge of famine.

Scores of Saudi-backed mercenaries killed in missile attack

Further advancing in Ma’rib province in recent days, forces of the Yemeni army and allied Popular Committees on Sunday killed scores of Saudi-backed forces in Tai'zz after targeting a camp of Saudi mercenaries in a missile attack.

The Yemeni forces also killed and injured tens of Saudi forces in Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Najran in clashes between the two sides on Sunday, according to the official website of the Ansarullah movement.

The Yemeni military media released videos showing confrontation with the Saudi army mercenaries, which forced them to retreat and flee after they had suffered great losses in lives and equipment.

The footage showed confiscated weapons and ammunition belonging to the Saudi forces after the clashes.

It also showed the burning of a military armored vehicle targeted with a guided missile and the pursuit of the remnants of the mercenaries, as well as the bodies of those who were killed.

Fighting between the Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed forces has recently escalated in Tai'zz province in southwestern Yemen and the country’s western province of Ma’rib.

Ma’rib battle foiled plots to disintegrate Yemen

The head of the Popular Front to Support the Resistance said on Sunday that the Ma’rib battle has thwarted plots to disintegrate Yemen, emphasizing that the Yemeni people will liberate the Arabian Peninsula from international terrorism.

“Saudi Arabia has seized Ma’rib and turned it into a backyard for its projects," Fatima Muhammad told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network. “We cannot compromise even [an inch] of our country.”

“Yemen, as a key part of the Axis of Resistance, will liberate the Arabian Peninsula from terrorist groups,” she reiterated.

Yemeni sources also told al-Mayadeen television network on Sunday that popular forces have gained more than 1,200 square kilometers of Ma’rib province, killing 1,800 Saudi-backed forces and wounding 3,000 others.

Last week, Sultan al-Arada, Ma’rib’s governor loyal to Yemen’s former Saudi-backed administration, said Saudi Arabia and the UAE have partially withdrawn from Ma’rib.

Riyadh has pulled out its forces from Ma’rib, while Abu Dhabi has taken out its US-made Patriot missile systems, al-Arada told Yemeni media.

The Yemeni forces have been closing in on the invading coalition forces in the Ma’rib province,. In their latest advances, they have successfully established security in areas in Jabal Murad District of the province.