Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters

Alwaght- At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

A police officer also died making Sunday the deadliest day since mass demonstrations against the coup began six weeks ago.

A total of 126 people have so far been killed in “violent and arbitrary crackdowns” since the coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, warning that casualties were “drastically increasing”. The number of people arrested rose to more than 2,150 people by Saturday, it added.

On Sunday, plumes of smoke rose over the industrial Hlaing Thar Yar township in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, as two Chinese factories were set ablaze and security forces opened fire on protesters.

At least 22 civilians were killed and more than 20 wounded, including three in critical condition, according to AAPP.