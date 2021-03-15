Doha Trilateral Syria Meeting: Goals, Repercussions

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 15 March 2021

Editor's Choice

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant?

How Is Sinwar Re-Election in Gaza Significant? The pro-resistance figure was elected once again for the post. His election means that resistance to Israeli occupation remains strong.

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

News

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit

Hezbollah Delegation Arrives in Russia for 3-Day Visit

A high-ranking delegation of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has arrived in Russia’s capital, Moscow, for talks.

US Has Much More Troops in Afghanistan than Disclosed: Report Real number of US troops in Afghanistan is much higher than the public has been led to believe, US media reported.

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments The Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan visited Iran on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence Kosovo opened on Sunday its embassy to Israel in al-Quds (Jerusalem) becoming the first Muslim country to open an embassy in the occupied holy city, and the third state to ever make such a controversial decision.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman Yemeni drones targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport as well as King Khalid Airbase in the southern town of Khamis Mushait in retaliation for Riyadh’s aggression, spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Monday.

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters At least 38 protesters were killed across Myanmar on Sunday in one of the deadliest days of crackdown on the anti-coup movement.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander Leader of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais Khazali has warned of a conspiracy against his country hatched by an Emirati security team.

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland Yemeni forces have repelled an attack in al-Hudaydah by Saudi mercenaries, vowing to fight until complete liberation of the homeland.

Abbas Thanks Iraq’s Sistani for Supporting Palestinian Cause during Pope Visit Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, appreciated Iraqi Shiite senior cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani over his support for Palestinian cause during a recent historic meeting with Pope Francis.

N Korea Unresponsive to Behind-The-Scenes US Outreach North Korea reportedly has responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Arab League Denounce Opening of Czech Diplomatic Office in Occupied Al-Quds The Arab League strongly denounced the Czech Republic decision to open a diplomatic office in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), describing the move as a clear violation of international law.

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria The United States and Israel are trying to prevent cargo ships and oil tankers from entering Syrian waters as part of the economic siege against the Arab country and its reconstruction process following the bloody civil war, a political analyst says.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah The spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah movement rejected the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country, suggesting the plan would plunge Yemen further into turmoil.

Car Bomb Kills 7, Wounds over 50 in Afghan Herat province At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 others injured in Afghanistan’s western Herat province after a powerful car bomb exploded near a police station on Friday night.

Iranian Ship Damaged in Terror Attack in Mediterranean: Company An Iranian container ship was damaged in a terrorist attack in the Mediterranean, The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group said on Friday, adding it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of what it called terrorism and naval piracy.

Turkey Restarted Diplomatic Contacts with Egypt: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Ankara has resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wants to further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkey.

Yemeni Forces Establish Security in Areas of Ma’rib Liberated from Saudi-led Forces Yemeni forces have successfully established security in areas in Jabal Murad District, located in the southwest of Ma’rib province, after ridding the areas of the Saudi-led coalition’s forces

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan fired the army’s Chief of General Staff over the allegation that the military has effectively staged a coup against his government.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt

Myanmar Security Forces Kill 38 Anti-Coup Protesters

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Airport, Airbase: Spokesman

Pakistani Diplomat in Iran to Discuss Afghanistan Developments

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander

Doha Trilateral Syria Meeting: Goals, Repercussions

Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria

Vital Central Asia Transit Corridors and Their Significance for Iran

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff

Iranian Ship Damaged in Terror Attack in Mediterranean: Company

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group

Yemeni Forces Establish Security in Areas of Ma’rib Liberated from Saudi-led Forces

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah

Hadi-Doha Reconciliation: A Saudi Trap for Qataris?

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq

Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

How Significant is Ma’rib Liberation in Yemen Conflict?

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Doha Trilateral Syria Meeting: Goals, Repercussions

Monday 15 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Doha Trilateral Syria Meeting: Goals, Repercussions

Related Content

Astana Talks Highlights Terrorists Presence in Idlib, Illegal Seizure of Syria Oil

Astana-Sixth Talks Affirm Syria’s Territorial Integrity, Combating Terrorism

Syria Talks in Astana Review De-Escalation Zones Agreement

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, various political arrangements have been made in form of regional and international initiatives to settle the crisis. Now political initiatives are even more significant in determination of the Syrian future as the security conditions relatively improved with the advances made by the central government against foreign-backed terrorist groups and liberation of territories from militias.

In recent years, one of the most influential meetings gathering the Syrian government, its opposition, and also the effective actors in the conflict came under Astana initiative and then Sochi, was arranged by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Astana's success in advancing “de-escalation zones”, extending ceasefires to war-ravaged areas, fighting terrorism, returning refugees, and also maintaining the Syrian unity has been substantial. But in the new conditions, the impasse in Idlib case and also prevention of Turkey from arbitrary operations in northern Syria are quite observable challenges.

Despite committing to disarming al-Qaeda terrorists in Idlib and helping to preserve Syria's territorial integrity, Turkey continues to sabotage the efforts towards crisis settlement. This has been the topic of the Turkish dialogues with Syria’s staunchest allies, Russia and Iran, in various regional cases. Tehran and Moscow always accuse Ankara of pushing for continuation of the Syrian crisis despite pro-peace stances taken by the Turkish officials. After all, President Recept Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey apparently has no plans to evacuate the occupied territories in the north and even has greedy eyes on the Syrian territory.

Meanwhile, in the latest meeting of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Qatari capital Doha, the Syrian case was again one of the important topics of the talks between the two sides. The outcome was an emphasis on continuation of the cooperation. What was different in this meeting was a thought-provoking announcement in which they agreed on a new tripartite initiative this time including Qatar.

On Friday, Cavusoglu said that the trilateral meetings were "not an alternative to the Geneva summit or the Astana process, but a complement to them." Discussions on ways to co-operate in Syria will continue on high levels and the next meeting will be in Ankara, he continued.

Possible goals behind the trilateral meetings

Goals like delivering humanitarian aids, helping refugee return, and saving the Syrian integrity are stated to be the main drivers behind the new trilateral meeting. But these reasons are far from providing the adequate power for the new initiative. Currently, Astana initiative remains highly influential with the presence of the parties engaged in the Syrian conflict and also covers all of the goals eyed by Doha initiative.

Therefore, if Qatar, which has been a sponsor of terrorist groups in the past years and advocates the crisis and crimes against the Syrian people, thinks about reconsidering its policies towards Syria and is ready to help, it can help resolve the Syrian crisis by attending the Astana meetings, normalize relations with Damascus, and cease support for terrorist groups in Idlib to prove its goodwill.

Other countries, such as Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon, which see their security and national interests tied to the Syrian crisis solution, the fight against terrorism in Syria, and the return of refugees to Syria, have joined the Astana peace process, and of course there is no obstacle to Qatar's joining. Therefore, a mechanism parallel to Astana initiative not only does not help resolve the crisis but also adds to the complexity of the implementation of Astana agreements.

Meanwhile, Moscow seems to be pushing for an agreement with Ankara over Idlib and also the occupational presence of Turkey in northern Syria which in practice can lead to circumvention of the Syrian government and the Astana process.

Turkey is the most significant logistical and intelligence supporter of terrorist groups in Idlib and Qatar is a bankroller to them. Idlib and its people, reports from international organizations suggest, are taken hostage by these terrorists. If the routes are opened by terrorists, the people of Idlib will move to safer, government-controlled areas. To be precise, Turkey and Qatar not only will not help settle Idlib crisis but also their so-called humanitarian plans serve the stay of terrorists and prolong Idlib crisis.

Removing Syria as a leading party of equations from the decisions, even if Moscow advances its negotiations with Ankara and Doha in consultation with Damascus, questions the outcomes of the initiative, undermines the Syrian government’s legitimacy, and damages the Russian relations with its allies including Syria.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Peace Initiative Russia Doha Astana

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality