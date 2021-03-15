Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 15 March 2021

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt

Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt’s principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

UAE Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq: PMF Commander Leader of Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement Qais Khazali has warned of a conspiracy against his country hatched by an Emirati security team.

Yemeni Forces Repels Saudi-Led Strike in West, Pledges Liberation of Homeland Yemeni forces have repelled an attack in al-Hudaydah by Saudi mercenaries, vowing to fight until complete liberation of the homeland.

Abbas Thanks Iraq’s Sistani for Supporting Palestinian Cause during Pope Visit Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority, appreciated Iraqi Shiite senior cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani over his support for Palestinian cause during a recent historic meeting with Pope Francis.

N Korea Unresponsive to Behind-The-Scenes US Outreach North Korea reportedly has responded to behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach since mid-February by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Arab League Denounce Opening of Czech Diplomatic Office in Occupied Al-Quds The Arab League strongly denounced the Czech Republic decision to open a diplomatic office in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), describing the move as a clear violation of international law.

US, Israel Barring Cargo Ships, Oil Tankers from Entering Syria The United States and Israel are trying to prevent cargo ships and oil tankers from entering Syrian waters as part of the economic siege against the Arab country and its reconstruction process following the bloody civil war, a political analyst says.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah The spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah movement rejected the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country, suggesting the plan would plunge Yemen further into turmoil.

Car Bomb Kills 7, Wounds over 50 in Afghan Herat province At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 others injured in Afghanistan’s western Herat province after a powerful car bomb exploded near a police station on Friday night.

Iranian Ship Damaged in Terror Attack in Mediterranean: Company An Iranian container ship was damaged in a terrorist attack in the Mediterranean, The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group said on Friday, adding it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of what it called terrorism and naval piracy.

Turkey Restarted Diplomatic Contacts with Egypt: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Ankara has resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wants to further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkey.

Yemeni Forces Establish Security in Areas of Ma’rib Liberated from Saudi-led Forces Yemeni forces have successfully established security in areas in Jabal Murad District, located in the southwest of Ma’rib province, after ridding the areas of the Saudi-led coalition’s forces

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan fired the army’s Chief of General Staff over the allegation that the military has effectively staged a coup against his government.

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has escalated crackdown on women in recent years, despite promises of improving their social standing, a human rights group reported stressing that female activists in the West-backed kingdom are paying an “exorbitant” price for forcing the Al Saud regime to make a set of reforms in favor of women’s most basic rights.

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim warned against the death of political dissidents in the Manama regime’s prisons, calling for their immediate release.

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness Chinese President ordered military to get ready to confront any threat in a "largely uncertain" security environment.

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace Hezbollah intercepted and targeted two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, which crossed into Lebanon’s airspace near the border village of Blida in the south of the Arab country.

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Russia warned on Monday militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib and blame it on Damascus.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt

Turkey Must Lay Ground for Normalizing Ties with Actions: Egypt
Alwaght- Turkey’s actions must show alignment with Egypt's principles and goals for relations between the two countries to return to normal, Egyptian Foreign Minister, confirming contacts between Cairo and Ankara after years of tensions.

 “(There is) no communication outside the normal diplomatic framework. If real actions from Turkey show alignment with Egyptian principles and goals then the groundwork will be laid for relations to return to normal,” Reuters cited Sameh Shoukry as saying on Sunday.

Relations have been frosty since Egypt’s army ousted Mohammed Mursi, who was the country’s first democratically elected president and an ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, following protests in 2013.

Top Turkish officials said last week that diplomatic contacts had resumed and that Ankara was seeking further cooperation. Erdogan said contacts were “not at the highest level, but right below the highest level”.

Egyptian intelligence sources said Turkey had proposed a meeting to discuss cooperation.

Shoukry also told lawmakers there were positive messages from Qatar indicating a desire to further repair relations following a summit in Saudia Arabia’s al-Ula in January.

Egypt and its Gulf allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed at the summit to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha, which had been severed in 2017 over allegations Qatar supported terrorism, a charge it denies.

