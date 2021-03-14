Arab League Denounce Opening of Czech Diplomatic Office in Occupied Al-Quds

Alwaght- The Arab League strongly denounced the Czech Republic decision to open a diplomatic office in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), describing the move as a clear violation of international law.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the legal status of al-Quds will not be affected by the decision of one country or another to open representative offices.

He said East al-Quds is an occupied land under the international law.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates separately condemned Prague’s move as “a blatant attack on Palestinian people, their rights and a flagrant violation of international law.”

The decision is a revolt against Europe's stance on the legal and political status of al-Quds, which is an integral part of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, it said.

The move, it said, will have dramatic consequences, and harm the prospects for any settlement of the Middle East conflict.

The ministry also held the Czech government fully and directly responsible for the consequences of the decision in relations with Palestine, Arab and Muslim countries.

It also urged EU states and their foreign ministers, as well as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, to intervene and make Prague reverse the decision.

On March 11, Prague opened a diplomatic office in Jerusalem al-Quds. The Czech Foreign Ministry said it was not an embassy, and was meant to strengthen Prague’s strategic partnership with Tel Aviv and improve services for Czech citizens there.

Speaking beside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis said Prague was a “strategic partner” of Israel.

On May 14, 2018, former president Donald Trump officially announced the opening of a new US embassy in Jerusalem al-Quds.

He had recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel in December 2017, promising to relocate the US diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The decision sparked outrage among Palestinians, who deem Jerusalem al-Quds as the future capital of a Palestinian state.

Guatemala opened an embassy in Jerusalem al-Quds two days after the United States inaugurated its new site in the occupied city.