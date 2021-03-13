Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report

A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah The spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah movement rejected the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country, suggesting the plan would plunge Yemen further into turmoil.

Car Bomb Kills 7, Wounds over 50 in Afghan Herat province At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 others injured in Afghanistan’s western Herat province after a powerful car bomb exploded near a police station on Friday night.

Iranian Ship Damaged in Terror Attack in Mediterranean: Company An Iranian container ship was damaged in a terrorist attack in the Mediterranean, The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group said on Friday, adding it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of what it called terrorism and naval piracy.

Turkey Restarted Diplomatic Contacts with Egypt: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Ankara has resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wants to further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkey.

Yemeni Forces Establish Security in Areas of Ma’rib Liberated from Saudi-led Forces Yemeni forces have successfully established security in areas in Jabal Murad District, located in the southwest of Ma’rib province, after ridding the areas of the Saudi-led coalition’s forces

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan fired the army’s Chief of General Staff over the allegation that the military has effectively staged a coup against his government.

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has escalated crackdown on women in recent years, despite promises of improving their social standing, a human rights group reported stressing that female activists in the West-backed kingdom are paying an “exorbitant” price for forcing the Al Saud regime to make a set of reforms in favor of women’s most basic rights.

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim warned against the death of political dissidents in the Manama regime’s prisons, calling for their immediate release.

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness Chinese President ordered military to get ready to confront any threat in a "largely uncertain" security environment.

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace Hezbollah intercepted and targeted two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, which crossed into Lebanon’s airspace near the border village of Blida in the south of the Arab country.

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Russia warned on Monday militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib and blame it on Damascus.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage At least one people was killed and 30 more injured after two hand grenades exploded in Baghdad’s al-Aimmah bridge, during a pilgrimage on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that a Yemeni drone attack targeted a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the city of Dhahran.

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence South Korea and the US and reached an agreement on “sharing costs” for stationing American personnel, in a bid to resolve a big source of friction between the nations during Donald Trump’s presidency who demanded that Seoul to quintuples its spending for the privilege.

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah

Alwaght- The spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah movement rejected the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country, suggesting the plan would plunge Yemen further into turmoil.

“The US plan doesn't include breaking the siege or ceasing fire. It is actually a detour which would lead to a resumption of a (Saudi) blockade diplomatically,” Mohammed Abdul-Salam said in an interview with Yemen's al-Masirah television Friday evening.

“One of the conditions presented in the initiative is to determine the destinations of flights departing Sana’a airport, and for the coalition of aggression to issue flight permits. This means they are not licensed here in Sana’a,” he said. 

“If they were serious to stop the aggression and siege, they would have declared a complete end to hostilities and blockade. We would then welcome the measure. Aggression and siege against Yemen have not stopped even for a single day over the past six years, so what is the US concept of ceasing fire or breaking the siege?” Abdul-Salam added.

The Ansarullah spokesman said the US presentation of Saudi conditions as a so-called peace plan once again proved that Washington explicitly supports the Saudi war and blockade against Yemen.

He further noted that what the US special envoy on Yemen, Tim Lenderking, presented was a plot to plunge the Arab state further into turmoil.

“It is unacceptable for an American envoy to present a plan which is inferior to that of the United Nations special envoy for Yemen (Martin Griffiths),” Abdul-Salam said.

He said there is no real change towards ending the Saudi war and lifting the siege, stressing that such matters lie in the hands of the other side.

“They want us to respond through dialogue to what they have not achieved by means of war and siege. Everyone must realize such a fact,” the senior Ansarullah official added.

Abdul-Salam also rejected as “a big lie” the US envoy’s allegations that humanitarian aid deliveries have not been distributed among the needy Yemenis, stating that the coalition of aggression illegally impounds Yemen-bound oil vessels irrespective of the fact they all have acquired international permits beforehand.

“We have accepted all conditions proposed by other parties to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Having found no excuse to continue the blockade, they are alleging aid deliveries have not reached those in need,” the Ansarullah spokesman said.

Houthi: Trust in US comes from actions, not words

A member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council said Ansarullah is ready to return to the negotiating table with a serious goal of ending the conflict, but it must first see concrete steps from the administration of US President Joe Biden.

“Trust is built by actions, not words,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi told CNN on Friday.

“Trust must be achieved through decision-making. So far, we have not seen any concrete decisions being made,” he added.

He noted that President Biden was a member of former US president Barack Obama’s administration, which declared at the time that Washington was joining the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

 “They also gave the green light to the coalition to continue massacre in our country and agreed to it,” Houthi added.

'Washington must drop Saudi conditions'

Abdul-Malik al-Ajri, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, said on Friday that his movement views the US ceasefire proposal in favor of Saudi Arabia, and would not accept it.

“The US special envoy on Yemen [Tim] Lenderking has presented proposals to end the war and has called on Ansarullah to respond,” Ajri wrote in a post published on his Twitter page.

“The truth is what he has offered is the same as Saudi Arabia's conditions for a ceasefire. Linderking should know in case such suggestions were acceptable, we would have directly received them from Saudi Arabia. There was then no need for the US envoy to repeat Saudis’ narrative.”

Lenderking: Ansarullah's ability is undeniable fact

The top US diplomat for Yemen on Friday touched on the role of Ansarullah and said its ability is a straightforward fact.

Lenderking said during a webinar with the Atlantic Council think tank that the movement is a “significant player” in Yemen and it needs to be acknowledged.

“I don’t think you can operate by denying that reality,” he said, claiming that the US “never said the Houthis have no role in Yemen.”

Lenderking, who recently returned from a three-week trip to the region, added that Washington is looking for the Ansarullah’s response to its peace plan.

 “I will return immediately when the Houthis are prepared to talk,” Lenderking noted.

 

