Iraq National Dialogue Proposal: How and Why?

  Saturday 13 March 2021

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen

Doomed to Failure: Ankara, Riyadh Show Signs for Alliance in Yemen The Saudis and Turks show signs of cooperation in Yemen. But their partnership is far from strategic and a matter of tactics.

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report

UK Labour Candidate Trained with Israeli Army: Report

A British Labour Party candidate for the party’s this year election has reportedly been trained with the Israeli military forces.

US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah The spokesman for Yemeni Ansarullah movement rejected the US proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country, suggesting the plan would plunge Yemen further into turmoil.

Car Bomb Kills 7, Wounds over 50 in Afghan Herat province At least seven people have been killed and more than 50 others injured in Afghanistan’s western Herat province after a powerful car bomb exploded near a police station on Friday night.

Iranian Ship Damaged in Terror Attack in Mediterranean: Company An Iranian container ship was damaged in a terrorist attack in the Mediterranean, The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRIS) Group said on Friday, adding it would take legal action to identify the perpetrators of what it called terrorism and naval piracy.

Turkey Restarted Diplomatic Contacts with Egypt: Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Ankara has resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wants to further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Turkey.

Yemeni Forces Establish Security in Areas of Ma’rib Liberated from Saudi-led Forces Yemeni forces have successfully established security in areas in Jabal Murad District, located in the southwest of Ma’rib province, after ridding the areas of the Saudi-led coalition’s forces

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan fired the army’s Chief of General Staff over the allegation that the military has effectively staged a coup against his government.

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has escalated crackdown on women in recent years, despite promises of improving their social standing, a human rights group reported stressing that female activists in the West-backed kingdom are paying an “exorbitant” price for forcing the Al Saud regime to make a set of reforms in favor of women’s most basic rights.

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim warned against the death of political dissidents in the Manama regime’s prisons, calling for their immediate release.

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness Chinese President ordered military to get ready to confront any threat in a "largely uncertain" security environment.

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace Hezbollah intercepted and targeted two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, which crossed into Lebanon’s airspace near the border village of Blida in the south of the Arab country.

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Russia warned on Monday militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib and blame it on Damascus.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage At least one people was killed and 30 more injured after two hand grenades exploded in Baghdad’s al-Aimmah bridge, during a pilgrimage on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that a Yemeni drone attack targeted a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the city of Dhahran.

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence South Korea and the US and reached an agreement on “sharing costs” for stationing American personnel, in a bid to resolve a big source of friction between the nations during Donald Trump’s presidency who demanded that Seoul to quintuples its spending for the privilege.

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Analysis

Iraq National Dialogue Proposal: How and Why?

Saturday 13 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq National Dialogue Proposal: How and Why?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Immediately after Pope’s visit to Iraq last week, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi issued a statement calling for national dialogue including all groups and the opposition. Al-Kadhimi’s remarks met advocacy of political leaders, among them those of the National Wisdom Movement led by Sayyed Ammar Hakim, the Saeroon Coalition led by Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr, and even Kurdish leaders like Kurdistan Regional Government's President Nechirvan Barzani and its PM Masrour Barzani. 

But why has al-Kadhimi proposed such a plan in the current situation, and what capacities and limitations does this proposal have in its implementation? 

A plan to move the country out of crises 

At first glance, it may seem that the PM's call is an attempt to build unity in order for Iraq to move towards sustainable growth and development, but if we take a closer look at the political situation in Iraq, we understand that the al-Kadhimi’s proposal is meant to move out of crisis or at the minimum manage the political impasse the country is living. 

In fact, today's Iraq, unlike in the early years after 2003, can no longer hide its political, economic, and social crises simply by saying it is in the transition period and that it needs to overcome the Baathist Party's remnants as troublemakers. In the current circumstances, the Iraqi society and public, perhaps more than ever - even more than during the Baathist regime - are pessimistic about the political management in the country, especially in the economic field, and want comprehensive reforms. This bears signs of Iraqi political history's entry to a new period whose constancy is essentially not only impossible but also inundated with wide-ranging crises. 

It is important to note that in post-Saddam Iraq, the basis for coalition government between Shiites, Kurds and Sunnis was established because they played as three main pillars of power, and agreements outside parliament as the guiding path for the politics were accepted by the political factions. 

With the passage of time and the increase of the experience of political parties in governance, Iraq gradually shifted to the priority of party, groups, and sects' interests and goals. This means that the Kurdish-Shiite-Sunni coalition is no longer easy to achieve, and some of these ethnic groups are moving in the direction of their sectarian demands, ignoring a necessary prioritization of the national interests. 

But the tragedy of politics in Iraq does not end there as within each of these sects the power struggle is at the maximum; to the extent that now among the Shiites, Kurds and Sunnis, the political parties are not willing to accept each other's leadership. Even on a larger scale, the possibility of alliances among the political factions is now difficult and even impossible in some circumstances. These conditions in general seem to have pushed the PM to make a suggestion for national dialogue. 

Proposal needs clear and right presentation 

There is a great deal of consensus on the fact that al-Kadhimi's plan for national negotiations is the result of a crisis in the country's politics and governance. But the point now is that simply raising the issue of national negotiations cannot be the solution. Actually, it does not change the equations. Such proposals by other Iraqi prime ministers, especially Haidar al-Abadi and Adel Abdul-Mahdi, were presented, though in other forms, but the question now is how al-Kadhimi intends to raise and implement comprehensive national-level talks in today's Iraq. 

It is necessary for the PM to clearly reveal the goals, details, scope, and the quantity of forces present in the negotiations and the level of actors involved in the proposed national negotiation plan, and to specify to public opinion and political factions what landscape he draws behind the proposal. Certainly, al-Kadhimi would not be able to hope for its implementation, until he can give a clear picture of his plan. 

Capacities and limitations of the proposal 

While there are capacities for it, al-Kadhimi’s proposal faces limitations in the course of implementation. 

- Consensus among a majority of the political actors in the country on the need for reforms to the politics and governance structures. 

- Support from influential political leaders like Hakim, al-Sadr, al-Abadi, al-Amiri, and the Barzanis to the dialogue. These figures can play a great role in a political success should they reach a consensus. 

- Public support to the reformation of the political structure can give the negotiations the necessary support for start. 

But beside the capacities, there are limitations to the proposal. Here are some of them: 

- Deep and wide political gaps grew among the political parties in recent years. They now present a serious obstacle to any movement toward national talks. 

- The suggestion is made while not a long time is left to the snap general elections, scheduled for October 16. At a height of 9 months, a comprehensive and widely agreed-upon agreement is hardly likely.

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iraq Dialogue al-Kadhimi Crisis Reforms

