Hadi-Doha Reconciliation: A Saudi Trap for Qataris?

  Thursday 11 March 2021

Why's New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM's Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar's top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff

Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan fired the army’s Chief of General Staff over the allegation that the military has effectively staged a coup against his government.

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has escalated crackdown on women in recent years, despite promises of improving their social standing, a human rights group reported stressing that female activists in the West-backed kingdom are paying an “exorbitant” price for forcing the Al Saud regime to make a set of reforms in favor of women’s most basic rights.

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim warned against the death of political dissidents in the Manama regime’s prisons, calling for their immediate release.

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness Chinese President ordered military to get ready to confront any threat in a "largely uncertain" security environment.

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace Hezbollah intercepted and targeted two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, which crossed into Lebanon’s airspace near the border village of Blida in the south of the Arab country.

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Russia warned on Monday militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib and blame it on Damascus.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage At least one people was killed and 30 more injured after two hand grenades exploded in Baghdad’s al-Aimmah bridge, during a pilgrimage on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that a Yemeni drone attack targeted a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the city of Dhahran.

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence South Korea and the US and reached an agreement on “sharing costs” for stationing American personnel, in a bid to resolve a big source of friction between the nations during Donald Trump’s presidency who demanded that Seoul to quintuples its spending for the privilege.

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Hadi-Doha Reconciliation: A Saudi Trap for Qataris?

Hadi-Doha Reconciliation: A Saudi Trap for Qataris?
Alwaght- While as a result of the advances of the Yemeni army and popular committees in the push for Ma’rib province liberation the resigned and fugitive President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi faces political and military challenges, he in an attention-calling move sent his Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak to Qatar on Monday.

Although the top discussion case in Doha visit is said to be the Arab peace process and restoration of Aden-based government relations with Qatar, certainly the principal goal is to attract Doha support to prevent Ma’rib fall to the resistant forces and also strengthen the Saudi-backed coalition cabinet in southern Yemen.

Coalescing with Muslim Brotherhood front to save Ma’rib

Undoubtedly, the fate of Ma'rib, as the last stronghold of Mansour Hadi's forces in northern Yemen, is now vital for the resigned government and Saudi Arabia, given the changing political and military equations of the war after the strategic province’s fall to the hands of Ansarullah Movement, goes to great lengths to save Ma’rib which is traditionally the bastion of Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah Party.

Concerned about the conditions that can follow Ma’rib fall and disappointed with UAE-backed southerners, the Muslim Brotherhood camp in Yemen considers reconciliation with Ansarullah as one option to save its place in the course of political developments. This vision gains traction more and more as Ansarullah and the army forces tighten Ma’rib encirclement.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Hadi see the closest path to persuasion of Islah to continue its alliance with Aden runs through Doha exercising influence on the party. Shortly after media reported Hadi’s FM visit to Doha and delivery of a message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, Qatar condemned the recent Yemeni attack on Saudi oil giant Aramco’s facilities.

Although there are doubts about Qatar’s ability to save the falling-apart southern alliance, in the Saudi viewpoint, improved Doha-Aden ties can help cut off the financial, media, and even logistics support of the Qataris to Ansarullah.

In fact, the Saudis believe that Doha played a role in defeating the Saudi military operation in Yemen with the help of Ansarullah after leaving the military campaign of the Saudi-led aggression in Yemen in 2017.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia hopes to take advantage of the shifting atmosphere of relations with Turkey and Qatar to improve its difficult situation in Yemen. In addition to the fact that Turkey has been a provider of the Saudi military drone fleet in recent years, some media outlets today unconfirmed reports of Turkey entering the region as the Brotherhood sponsor in military support for the Saudi coalition in the Yemeni war. Saudi Arabia is well aware of the fact that advancing regional rivalries with the Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen is not in Riyadh's best interests at all, and mainly serves Emirati plans advancement.

Another reason for the Saudi openness to Doha is Qatar’s potential role in mediation in Yemen’s developments.  

Setting a trap for Qatar

Since 2017, the year Saudi Arabia and its allies severed ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade on it, Doha addressed the Yemeni case different from the other Persian Gulf Arab states and sometimes leaned to play a mediatory role between Mansour Hadi and Ansarullah, which has been holding the capital Sana’a and the north since 2014.

Yemen case was one of the most important considerations that led Qatar’s exit from the Saudi coalition in mid-2017. At the time, the Saudi-led coalition justified its anti-Qatari decision by claiming that Qatar was supporting terrorist organizations and was holding relations with Houthis in Yemen.

The withdrawal from the Arab aggression coalition resulted in improved Qatari regional position post-blockade and increased its role in Yemen developments. This status improved Doha-Sana’a relationship and in turn resulted from its separate support to Yemen’s Brotherhood.

And now in post-reconciliation period that Qatar expressed readiness for mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Saudis are seeking exploitation of this ground to cut the Qatari influence in Yemen and stop its measures that hamper success of the Saudi operations in Yemen. Certainly, sending the Yemeni FM to Doha is not to accept Qatar mediation but to damage the Doha-Sana’a relations.

 

