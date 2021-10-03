Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 10 March 2021

Editor's Choice

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

News

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff

Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan fired the army’s Chief of General Staff over the allegation that the military has effectively staged a coup against his government.

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has escalated crackdown on women in recent years, despite promises of improving their social standing, a human rights group reported stressing that female activists in the West-backed kingdom are paying an “exorbitant” price for forcing the Al Saud regime to make a set of reforms in favor of women’s most basic rights.

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim warned against the death of political dissidents in the Manama regime’s prisons, calling for their immediate release.

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness Chinese President ordered military to get ready to confront any threat in a "largely uncertain" security environment.

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace Hezbollah intercepted and targeted two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, which crossed into Lebanon’s airspace near the border village of Blida in the south of the Arab country.

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Russia warned on Monday militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib and blame it on Damascus.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage At least one people was killed and 30 more injured after two hand grenades exploded in Baghdad’s al-Aimmah bridge, during a pilgrimage on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that a Yemeni drone attack targeted a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the city of Dhahran.

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence South Korea and the US and reached an agreement on “sharing costs” for stationing American personnel, in a bid to resolve a big source of friction between the nations during Donald Trump’s presidency who demanded that Seoul to quintuples its spending for the privilege.

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group

Vital Central Asia Transit Corridors and Their Significance for Iran

Saudis Expect Guests as Yemen Missiles Rain Down on Their Vital Sites

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development

US, Allies Drop 46 Bombs Per Day for 20 Years: Report

Secure, Stable: Pope’s Iraq Visit Reminds of Resistance’s Sacrifices

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report

Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

This Is Yemen After Biden Declared an End To American Support for the War

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group

Wednesday 10 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia has escalated crackdown on women in recent years, despite promises of improving their social standing, a human rights group reported stressing that female activists in the West-backed kingdom are paying an “exorbitant” price for forcing the Al Saud regime to make a set of reforms in favor of women’s most basic rights.

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) published a report on March 8, marking the International Women’s Day.

It explained that the Saudi regime has in the recent years expanded the repression of women and treated them boldly “in horrible ways” in a campaign that has seen the use of brutal torture, widespread arrests, intimidating investigations, and pledges that instill fear and limit their activities.

The rights group criticized the ongoing intimidation of female human rights defenders, saying such a treatment belies the regime’s official propaganda about “reforms” in the area of women’s rights.

According to statistics gathered by ESOHR with great difficulty, at least 47 women, including human rights defenders, are still in prison for political reasons.

“Likewise, other women are still under trial, and restrictions are still imposed on those who were released. Women who are accustomed to raising human rights demands on social networks are today more anxious and filled with dread that they will be exposed to repression,” the organization said.

It added that the relentless and influential struggle of women's rights defenders has forced the Saudi government to change its attitude towards women’s rights as it has issued a number of decisions and promises.

The ESOHR cited the lifting of the driving ban on Saudi women, the only ban of its type in the world, in June 2018 as the most notable example of change, which came after successive campaigns launched by female activists.

However, it said, the Saudi government detained the most prominent activists who demanded the lifting of driving ban just days before it took effect.

“After that, the activists were subjected to multiple violations and crimes, including torture and denial of the right to a fair trial, among others,” the rights body added.

It pointed to Saudi Arabia’s various types of violence against women in public life and said the government cannot still protect women in their family lives.

“In spite of new laws, which the government stated will protect women, the mechanism to protect them from domestic violence is still deficient and unable to protect the victims of violence.”

The ESOHR also reported that a bad reputation continues to haunt the care homes, which “in reality are prisons for women and have many defects.”

It cited the Saudi Press Agency as reporting in August 2019 that the Passports and Civil Status Departments began the implementation of the travel documents law and its amended regulations, which give women the right to travel without a guardian’s permission.

However, men in Saudi Arabia are legally allowed to impose restrictions on women’s travel in a number of ways, including filing disobedience cases before the courts, the report added.

It said Saudi Arabia amended laws with regard to the employment sector in July 2019 to ensure that “citizens are equals in terms of the right to work without any discrimination based on sex, disability, age, or any other form of discrimination.”

However, the government refrained from taking any serious measures to stop the discriminatory acts as women still need male approval to open a bank account, leave a government-run prison, or file a lawsuit.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Women Rights Al Saud

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality