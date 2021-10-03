Vital Central Asia Transit Corridors and Their Significance for Iran

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 10 March 2021

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff

Armenian Premier Dismisses Chief of General Staff

Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan fired the army’s Chief of General Staff over the allegation that the military has effectively staged a coup against his government.

Saudi Regime Cracking down on Women despite Claims of Reforms: Rights Group Saudi Arabia has escalated crackdown on women in recent years, despite promises of improving their social standing, a human rights group reported stressing that female activists in the West-backed kingdom are paying an “exorbitant” price for forcing the Al Saud regime to make a set of reforms in favor of women’s most basic rights.

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim warned against the death of political dissidents in the Manama regime’s prisons, calling for their immediate release.

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness Chinese President ordered military to get ready to confront any threat in a "largely uncertain" security environment.

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace Hezbollah intercepted and targeted two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, which crossed into Lebanon’s airspace near the border village of Blida in the south of the Arab country.

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Russia warned on Monday militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib and blame it on Damascus.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage At least one people was killed and 30 more injured after two hand grenades exploded in Baghdad’s al-Aimmah bridge, during a pilgrimage on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that a Yemeni drone attack targeted a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the city of Dhahran.

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence South Korea and the US and reached an agreement on “sharing costs” for stationing American personnel, in a bid to resolve a big source of friction between the nations during Donald Trump’s presidency who demanded that Seoul to quintuples its spending for the privilege.

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Vital Central Asia Transit Corridors and Their Significance for Iran

Wednesday 10 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Vital Central Asia Transit Corridors and Their Significance for Iran
Alwaght- Today, transit corridors, including rail, sea, and road are the most important focal points for countries to develop their economic and trade relations with each other. One of the most important routes in the trade and transit of goods in the past and today has been Central Asia.

Its unique position makes West Asia a corridor at the heart of the world. The Central Asian region, as one of the important regional corridors in the field of international transport, is also extremely important for Iran in terms of foreign trade.

The Central Asian international corridors, which are bridges between East Asia and Europe, are also of paramount importance to Iran. Actually, Iran is the most economical route for the transit of goods to Central Asian countries due to access to high seas. Here are the most important trade corridors of Central Asia and their significance to Iran.

KTAI corridor

Crossing Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, the KTAI transit corridor was launched in August last year. It provides a shorter route compared to others and facilitates exports to Central Asian countries via Iran's southern ports. Providing lower costs and shorter distance, the route is commercially justifiable to use, especially for the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Linking the Central Asian states to the high seas via Iran’s Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman ports can dramatically increase the Iranian transit revenues.

"Given the desire of Uzbekistan to implement the eTIR project, this corridor can be turned into an eTIR hub. The cooperation of the authorities in the interested countries of the KTAI as well the role played by the guarantee and export organizations, TIR Convention can be extremely instrumental in enhancing the trade between the member states," Behnam Faramarzian, the head of Iran Trade Chamber's International Transportation and TIR Convention Unit said.

New Eurasian Land Bridge

The corridor, also known as the East-West Transit Route, runs from China to Europe and crosses Central Asia. The corridor corresponds to China's "Belt and Road Initiative" and is divided into three northern, central, and southern branches based on the passage through the Caspian Sea. Meanwhile, the southern branch connects to Iran after splitting from the central route from Iranian Tajan to Sarakhs on the border with Turkmenistan. One division goes south and connects to the ports of Shahid Raja'i and Imam Khomeini on the Persian Gulf coasts. The next division goes from Tehran to Tabriz and enters Turkey from Razi border town of Iran and connects to the European road network through the port of Istanbul or other Turkish ports.

North-South corridor

This route links Scandinavian countries and Russia to the Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf, and Southeast Asian states via Iran. A vast part of the ground route crosses Iran. This corridor runs into a number of Central Asia-Europe corridors like TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) and Euclid. It is the shortest, cheapest, and most convenient route for goods transportation between Asia and Europe for businesspeople and transport companies of these two continents. They can easily and safely transport their goods from this route to the Persian Gulf, the Pacific Ocean, Southeast Asia, Russia and the Scandinavian countries, and Northern and Central Europe.

Pan Asian Train Link

This trade route, linking countries across Asia, crosses Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos, with one of its branches linking these countries to China. Once this route is complete and countries like India, Pakistan, Iran, and Bangladesh are on board, it will serve as a bridge to Europe.

Compared to maritime transport, the potentials of this corridor have a comparative advantage in terms of a significant reduction in transport time. However, the railways of the countries of the route are unequal in terms of development. Still, it is extremely important for Iran's trade and transportation.

North-East-West corridor

The corridor is primarily meant to provide a combination of east-west transportation between Russia and the eastern coast of North America by crossing the borders of Sweden, Finland and the Tomio-Haparanda region, and also sea transportation from the port of Narvik in Norway. The subordinate branches of this corridor can cross the Iranian territory in the North-South corridor. From the above-mentioned corridors, the southern division of the New Asia-Europe corridor, North-South corridor, and Trans-Asian corridor cross Iran in a show of strategic importance of the country in establishment of a global transportation network.

Scandinavia-Far East corridor (North-West corridor)

This corridor starts from Far East to the Urals, from where it links to the Trans-Siberian Railway Network. Shifting direction to the northwest in the Russian city of Perm, the corridor continues to Arkhangelsk or Murmansk ports of Russia through the Chaiorna region. On the other hand, in the western direction, it moves through Russian railroads to reach Finland ports. Construction of this corridor and possibility of its links to the Russian and the Baltic Sea ports of Finland allows far and deserted regions of Russia to export their products whose main part is the minerals using railways. Though not crossing Iran, the corridor can, in the long run, influence the Iranian-European trade exchanges.

 

Tags :

