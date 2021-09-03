Saudis Expect Guests as Yemen Missiles Rain Down on Their Vital Sites

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates

Bahraini Shiites Leader Warned against Death of Political Inmates

Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim warned against the death of political dissidents in the Manama regime’s prisons, calling for their immediate release.

Chinese President Call for Military Preparedness Chinese President ordered military to get ready to confront any threat in a "largely uncertain" security environment.

Hezbollah Target Israeli Spy Drone Violating Lebanon Airspace Hezbollah intercepted and targeted two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, which crossed into Lebanon’s airspace near the border village of Blida in the south of the Arab country.

Militants Planning False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Russia warned on Monday militants are planning to stage a chemical attack in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib and blame it on Damascus.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage At least one people was killed and 30 more injured after two hand grenades exploded in Baghdad’s al-Aimmah bridge, during a pilgrimage on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that a Yemeni drone attack targeted a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the city of Dhahran.

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence South Korea and the US and reached an agreement on “sharing costs” for stationing American personnel, in a bid to resolve a big source of friction between the nations during Donald Trump’s presidency who demanded that Seoul to quintuples its spending for the privilege.

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians The US new administration, like its predecessor, is opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to open an investigation into the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Saudis Expect Guests as Yemen Missiles Rain Down on Their Vital Sites

Saudis Expect Guests as Yemen Missiles Rain Down on Their Vital Sites

Alwaght- While Riyadh is in the middle of confusion caused by the frequent Yemeni retaliatory missile and drone attacks and also the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is hit by the misfortune of revival of assassination case of his outspoken Jamal Khashoggi by his own allies in Washington, the Saudi court is talking about traffic of diplomatic visits by Jordanian, Bahraini, and Malaysian delegations to Arab kingdom, all to depict the conditions normal and under control in the country.

Government media said that the Jordanian king, Bahraini crown prince, and Malaysian prime minister are planning meetings with the de facto ruler bin Salman who over the past days did not appear on the media.

The point is that these foreign visits to the Saudi capital bear symbolic and promotional, and not political, significance.

Bin Salman seeks credit regain

Certainly one of the goals of Riyadh in hosting high-ranking officials of other countries and highlighting the foreign meetings of bin Salman at the present time is to decrease pressures on him after the release of the secret report of US intelligence agencies on the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and Bin Salman’s direct role in the murder.

Khashoggi, a critic of bin Salman and columnist at the Washington post, was killed by a hit squad Turkey says apparently sent by Prince Mohammed when the victim went to his country’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. His body was “dismembered” and never found.

Prince Mohammed has seized every opportunity to his own way to the throne since 2017, when he in an overnight coup replaced his powerful cousin Mohammed bin Nayef as crown prince. Over the past four years, he did not survive severe criticism of his opposition in the royal ranks both at home and abroad.

With Joe Biden's assumption of power at the White House, bin Salman's aspirations were potentially jeopardized as the new US leader promised to review Washington's relations with Riyadh and try to put pressure on the absolutely-ruled monarchy to ease the repressive atmosphere introduced to the country by the crown prince since the moment he took the post.

Meanwhile, bin Salman's opponents and, even he himself, do not rule out the possibility of the White House turning its support to bin Nayef or even someone else like bin Salman's younger brother. In recent days, some Israeli media outlets, quoting the former Israeli cabinet minister Yossi Beilin, reported about possible removal of bin Salman and his replacement by bin Nayef.

One of the signs that set off the alarm bells for the naïve prince was the announcement of the removal by Biden of bin Salman from consultations between Washington and Riyadh. A fortnight ago, Biden asserted that he would only talk to King Salman, and not his son Mohammed, as part of the “counterpart to counterpart” diplomatic interaction.

Naturally, Saudi Arabia, by hosting high-ranking officials from other countries and highlighting diplomatic meetings with bin Salman, seeks to show the crown prince in control in the country as the international pressures continue to smash his credibility and acceptance for the leadership, even if he loses the endorsement of the US and other Western countries.

Pushing for saved face in Yemen war

From another dimension, the extensive visits of the officials from some Islamic countries to Saudi Arabia in the weeks leading up to the anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s invasion of Yemen in March 2015 are not meaningless. The six-year aggression on Yemen, causing one of the greatest humanitarian catastrophes of the present century with tens of thousands of victims and millions of displaced and starving Yemeni civilians, is now a reason for unprecedented international pressures on Riyadh to end the devastating bombing campaign and lift the suffocating sea, air, and ground blockade on Yemen.

Backed by the Western logistics and state-of-the-art arms flowing to the region, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and a number of other Arab states with minor role in the war invaded Yemen in 2015 when the Yemeni people in a revolution toppled the Saudi minion President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in a successful pro-independence motion.

On the other hand, as the Yemenis have made significant progress on the battlefield in repelling Saudi-affiliated mercenaries and intensifying airstrikes deep into Saudi territory by expanding their military capabilities, there is not much left of Riyadh’s once multi-member international military coalition. And with the withdrawal of the UAE from the battles and the US halt of support for military operations in Yemen, the Saudis are increasingly seeing themselves in a pickle.

In such circumstances, Riyadh would certainly advance foreign diplomacy to, even if in a limited scale, break from Isolation and decease the international strains calling for war stop. Trying to persuade the international and Muslim-level condemnation of the Yemeni strikes that are purely retaliatory in response to the unceasing Saudi bombardment and hostilities has always been on Riyadh agenda. As earlier this week Yemeni forces stepped up their attacks on vital Saudi sites, the Saudi rulers rushed to negotiate the case with the visiting officials.

