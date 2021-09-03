Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 9 March 2021

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial?

Why’s New NGOs Law in Palestine Controversial? Palestinian Authority has introduced restrictions to NGOs. Besides helping “engineer” the elections, the law serves Israeli interests, criticism argue.

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories

The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage At least one people was killed and 30 more injured after two hand grenades exploded in Baghdad’s al-Aimmah bridge, during a pilgrimage on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that a Yemeni drone attack targeted a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the city of Dhahran.

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence South Korea and the US and reached an agreement on “sharing costs” for stationing American personnel, in a bid to resolve a big source of friction between the nations during Donald Trump’s presidency who demanded that Seoul to quintuples its spending for the privilege.

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians The US new administration, like its predecessor, is opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to open an investigation into the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development The US is the “biggest threat” to china’s development and security, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories

EU Backs ICC Probe into US, Israel War Crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians

US Sanctions On ICC: Drives And Ramifications

Alwaght- The European Union has backed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to probe war crimes committed by Israeli regime and the US in occupied Palestine.

The ICC's  decision has angered Tel Aviv and Washington that condemned the Hague for ruling that it has jurisdiction over the occupied Palestinian territories

However, the EU's spokesperson Peter Stano backed the ICC saying that, "The ICC is an independent and impartial judicial institution with no political objectives to pursue," The Electronic Intifada reported.

Peter Stano reiterated that the EU "respects the court's independence and impartiality," reproaching Israeli regime's outlandish charges of anti-Jewish bias against the ICC.

Stano noted that the ICC is "a court of last resort, a fundamental safety net to help victims achieve justice where this is not possible at the national level, thus where the state concerned is genuinely unwilling or unable to carry out the investigation or the prosecution."

In comments that appear to rebuke Israel and the US, Stano urged "states parties to the Rome Statute and non-states parties" – a clear reference to Israel and the US, neither of which has signed the court's founding statute – "to have a dialogue" with the ICC that should be "non-confrontational, non-politicised and based on law and facts."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been the harshest in his denunciation of the ICC. The far-right Likud leader has blasted the ICC move as "the essence of anti-Semitism."

Despite its pledge to uphold international law and distance itself from former US President Donald Trump, the Biden administration also opposed the ICC decision saying it was "firmly" against a war crimes probe. "We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a news conference last week.

Trump was so outraged by the ICC that he imposed sanctions on chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and another senior prosecution official. Biden, who is being urged by Netanyahu to retain the Trump-era sanctions, has yet to lift them.

 

 

