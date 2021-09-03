Explosion North of Baghdad Kills One Injures Scores During Shiites Pilgrimage

Alwaght- At least one people was killed and 30 more injured after two hand grenades exploded in Baghdad's al-Aimmah bridge, during a pilgrimage on Monday.

The Iraqi news website Al-Ma’aloumah said the explosion struck the path used by Shiite pilgrims to visit the holy shrine of their seventh imam, Musa al-Kadhim (PBUH), whose martyrdom anniversary falls on March 9 this year, in al-Kadhimiya region.

The Iraqi security media cell said security forces are investigating the incident that happened on Monday evening.

The explosion was caused by two hand grenades that detonated in a garbage dump near the bridge, sources said.

Iraq's intelligence agency said it had arrested three members of a terror cell earlier in the day who were planning a suicide attack on pilgrims of Imam al-Kadhim.

Baghdad's Operation Command said the pilgrims will continue their annual march to the mosque.

A few hours after the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also visited the scene of the explosion.

The Monday explosion came the same day Pope Francis left Baghdad after a historic three-day visit to Iraq.