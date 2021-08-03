Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 8 March 2021

Editor's Choice

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

News

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities

Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that a Yemeni drone attack targeted a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco’s facilities in the city of Dhahran.

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence South Korea and the US and reached an agreement on “sharing costs” for stationing American personnel, in a bid to resolve a big source of friction between the nations during Donald Trump’s presidency who demanded that Seoul to quintuples its spending for the privilege.

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians The US new administration, like its predecessor, is opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to open an investigation into the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development The US is the “biggest threat” to china’s development and security, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’ Russia has warned the US against imposing sanctions against its citizens and entities over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, describing the new US sanctions as "a hostile attack."

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

S Korea Accepts ‘Meaningful Increase’ in Payouts for US Troops’ Presence

Secure, Stable: Pope’s Iraq Visit Reminds of Resistance’s Sacrifices

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion

Saudi Arabia Confirms Yemeni Drone, Missile Attacks on Oil Facilities

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

What Would Be Biden’s Areas of Dealing with Russia?

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Biden and US Policy to Avoid Confrontation with Iraqi Anti-occupation Forces

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Saudi-Emirati Relations Outlook Under Biden

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

US, Allies Drop 46 Bombs Per Day for 20 Years: Report

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase

This Is Yemen After Biden Declared an End To American Support for the War

American Tech Giants Are Partnering with India’s Strongman Leader to Crackdown on Dissent

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion

Monday 8 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Drone Footage Exposes Israel’s Lies about Iran’s Involvement in Ship Explosion
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Al-Mayadeen news network released a new video that belied recent Israeli allegations that Iran was behind an explosion that damaged an Israeli ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

The Lebanese TV channel reported that Iranian drones recorded the footage, which shows the ship that was allegedly attacked on February 26 in the Sea of Oman, was not actually targeted from the outside.

The footage shows that the holes created in the sides of the Israeli ship “were not created by an external attack, but some individuals inside the ship created the holes in order to indicate that the ship was attacked,” the news network reported.

On February 26, an Israeli-owned cargo ship said it had been crippled by a suspected blast while it was in the Sea of Oman, claiming that it suffered holes in both sides of its hull.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hastily accused Iran of attacking the ship. “This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear,” he said, without providing any evidence. Netanyahu also said Iran “is Israel’s biggest enemy and we are striking them across the region.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh flatly rejected the allegation. He said Netanyahu “suffers from Iranophobia” and that Iran will not allow the Israeli regime to spread panic in the region.

Al-Mayadeen cited an informed Iranian official as saying that the timing of the incident is one of the main reasons it was a false-flag attack.

“There is no reason to carry out an operation against an Israeli cargo ship, especially in the weeks prior to the [Israeli] elections,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official said it is not the first time the Israeli ship came to the Persian Gulf, but rather, the ship first entered the Persian Gulf in March 2020 and docked in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Netanyahu’s claim that Iran targeted the ship on the eve of the Israeli elections raises suspicions,” the Iranian official said, adding, “[Joe] Biden’s rise to power in the US and the decline of [Mohammed] bin Salman’s power have led to the Zionist regime’s concerns.”

The source also said that in order to escape from the fragile electoral situation and to restore former US President Donald Trump’s policies toward the region during Biden’s term, Netanyahu has found no way but to raise the alarm against Iran.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Iran’s ambassador to the UN warned of the ramifications of any possible miscalculated measure by Israel over the incident.

“The incident has all the characteristic of a complicated false-flag operation carried out by actors in order to pursue their malign policies and to advance their illegitimate objectives,” wrote Majid Takht Ravanchi.

“The Israeli regime that threatens Iran on an almost daily basis, desperately attempts, through accusing Iran as well as playing victim, to distract attention away from all its destabilizing acts and malign practices across the region,” Takht Ravanchi added.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Israeli Regime Drone Footage Ship Explosion

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality