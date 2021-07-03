Secure, Stable: Pope’s Iraq Visit Reminds of Resistance’s Sacrifices

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 8 March 2021

Editor's Choice

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

News

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians The US new administration, like its predecessor, is opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to open an investigation into the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development The US is the “biggest threat” to china’s development and security, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’ Russia has warned the US against imposing sanctions against its citizens and entities over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, describing the new US sanctions as "a hostile attack."

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Secure, Stable: Pope’s Iraq Visit Reminds of Resistance’s Sacrifices

US, Allies Drop 46 Bombs Per Day for 20 Years: Report

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat

Biden and US Policy to Avoid Confrontation with Iraqi Anti-occupation Forces

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’

What Would Be Biden’s Areas of Dealing with Russia?

Saudi-Emirati Relations Outlook Under Biden

Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

American Tech Giants Are Partnering with India’s Strongman Leader to Crackdown on Dissent

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Secure, Stable: Pope’s Iraq Visit Reminds of Resistance’s Sacrifices

Monday 8 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Secure, Stable: Pope’s Iraq Visit Reminds of Resistance’s Sacrifices

Related Content

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Pope’s three-day visit to Iraq has drawn considerable focus on the world media. 

He arrived in Baghdad on Friday in the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, receiving an official reception ceremony by the Iraqi president and prime minister. 

This is the first time Pope is out of the Vatican City after 15 months of lockdown across Europe. During his stay, Francis met with Iraqi officials, and Cardinal Louis Sako, of the Iraqi Christian minority. 

He also met the grand Shiite Cleric Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani. 

Although Pope Francis is considered a religious and non-political official, the visit of this Christian leader also has significant political and cultural dimensions, and this trip shows, above all, the significant position of Iraq in the trans-regional developments. 

Pushing to alleviate sectarian tensions 

The meeting between top religious leaders could play a significant role in reducing Iraq’s sectarian tensions that erupted after the US-British invasion of Iraq in 2003 and escalated to an unprecedented level with ISIS invading northern Iraq in 2014. 

Some Iraqi analysts suggest that the risk of sectarian conflict, which killed many Iraqis in 2006 and 2007 and caused great damage to the Christian community, is one of the main drivers behind the Pope’s visit and meeting with the most influential Shiite cleric in Iraq Ayatollah al-Sistani. 

Iraqi figures hold that before ISIS emergence and lightening capture of vast territories in Iraq, around 1.5 million Christians were living in Iraq, of whom only 400,000 remained now. After nearly seven years, major Iraqi cities like Mosul, as the largest concentration center of the Christian miniport in the country, remain bearing the marks of the devastation and ferocity. 

The roots of Christianity in Iraq go back to the early periods of faith. The tombs of biblical figures such as Jonah and Joshua are believed to be in Iraq. The Iraqi Christian population, made up of a variety of denominations, including Armenians, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Melkites, and Syriacs, suffered vastly from a decade of devastating war caused by the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and then the barbarous ISIS attacks from 2014 to 2017. 

Pope said he waited for a long time to meet people who have suffered greatly. After ISIS invasion, many Mosul Christians were killed and many others fled the city to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region in northern Iraq. Erbil is now the largest concentration center of the Iraqi Christians. 

Bashar Matti Warda, Archbishop of Erbil, told National Chthonic Reporter news outlet that the Pope will visit Erbil for a face-to-face meeting with the Christians there to “tell them I care about your suffering.” Earlier, Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Nizar al-Khairallah told Baghdad Al-Yaoum news website that “Pope’s visit to Iraq would be historic and will considerably influence the protection to the Christians". 

Pope Iraq visit secure thanks to resistant groups    

One of the most important aspects of the Pope's visit to Iraq is its stable security position. Iraq welcomes this visit as an opportunity to show its relative stability after years of devastating war against terrorism. 

Additionally, over two years have gone since ISIS was defeated in Iraq and now the highest Christian figure is visiting Iraq with the highest degree of security as a Muslim nation. 

Today Iraq owes its security to the bold role played by the resistant groups and top commanders like Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis whose battle against ISIS liberated Iraq from under the yoke of terrorism. 

Therefore, Pope’s visit, from another viewpoint, portrays the security and stability now obvious in Iraq thanks to powerful presence of resistant groups in Iraq security provision. 

Visit to Iraq of the highest Christian Church official in Iraq and a sense of security ends any doubts to any individual, group, or nation that the real security is a fruit of the Axis of Resistance, especially in Iraq and Syria where it bought security with the life of its top commanders and fighters. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Pope Visit ISIS Security Stability

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality