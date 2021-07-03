Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 7 March 2021

Editor's Choice

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

News

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat Iranian defense minister threatened the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa if the occupying regime commits any mistake, hitting back at Israeli minister for military affairs who said Tel Aviv was updating plans to attack Iranian nuclear sites.

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians The US new administration, like its predecessor, is opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to open an investigation into the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development The US is the “biggest threat” to china’s development and security, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’ Russia has warned the US against imposing sanctions against its citizens and entities over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, describing the new US sanctions as "a hostile attack."

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Biden and US Policy to Avoid Confrontation with Iraqi Anti-occupation Forces

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle

Iran Could Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa: Tehran Hit Back at Israel Threat

US, Allies Drop 46 Bombs Per Day for 20 Years: Report

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

What’s behind the US Attack on Iraq’s Anti-terror Forces?

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’

Iraqi FM’s Serial Tehran Visits: What Were Goals?

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development

The US Once Again the Center of Iraqi Anti-occupation Attacks

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence

US, Allies Drop 46 Bombs Per Day for 20 Years: Report

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Will Saudi Yemen War End with US Military Assistance Halt?

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

US Sends Weapons, Equipment to Base in Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey

Sunday 7 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Russian, Syrian Missile Strikes Target Militants Smuggling Oil to Turkey
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Russian and Syrian military forces have launched a barrage of missiles at makeshift refineries in Syria’s northwestern province of Aleppo, causing a massive blaze as hundreds of tankers caught fire in the area that is controlled by Turkish troops and their allied militants.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a series of strikes were launched from Russian warships and by Syrian government forces on local oil refineries near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus on Friday, sparking huge fires.

The sources added that the missile strikes took place as Turkish-backed Takfiri terrorists were trying to smuggle hundreds of trucks loaded with oil across the Syrian-Turkish border.

The fire spread to about 400 oil tankers, according to the sources.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Saturday it had “documented the deaths of four people, while 24 others sustained various injuries and burns” in the missile strikes.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported that 18 people had been injured in the attacks.

An unnamed source from the Turkish-backed and so-called Syrian National Army also said missile strikes in northern Syria had killed one person and injured at least eleven others.

Oil installations in Turkey-controlled parts of Aleppo have come under attack in recent months.

Back on January 10, unidentified drones hit oil refineries in Turkish-held areas of Aleppo, causing a large fire.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at the time that the energy installations were struck near Tarhin village in the countryside of al-Bab city.

The Turkish government has been supporting Takfiri militants since they were deployed to northeastern Syria in October 2019, when the Turkish military launched a cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push militants of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) away from border areas. 

Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

Nearly a dozen Daesh militants killed in Russian airstrikes

Separately, SOHR said on Saturday that Russian military aircraft had conducted dozens of airstrikes on the positions of Daesh Takfiri terrorist group across the country, killing 11 of them in the process.

Scores more were injured in the air raids as well.

US dispatches new reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah: SANA

Moreover, the United States has reportedly deployed new military reinforcements to Syria’s oil-rich northeastern province of Hasakah, in total disregard of the Damascus government’s fierce opposition to the presence of occupation forces on the Arab country’s soil.

Local sources, requesting not to be named, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that four military aircraft with dozens of American troops aboard had landed at the US military base in al-Shaddadi town on Saturday.

The sources added some 20 boxes containing shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles were also offloaded at the base.

US military forces smuggle wheat crops from Hasakah into Iraq

Meanwhile, a convoy of dozens of US trucks has left Hasakah for the neighboring Iraq, carrying tens of tons of grain.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources in al-Malikiyah town, reported that 42 military vehicles loaded with wheat crops headed towards Iraqi territories after crossing the Simalka border.

The sources added that the trucks were escorted by US-sponsored militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Syria Turkey Oil Smuggling Militants

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality