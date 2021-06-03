Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence

Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani During Iraq Visit Pope Francis met with Iraq’s prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in the Muslim country’s holy city of Najaf, delivering a message of peaceful coexistence.

Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked The US military is reviewing its networks for possible damage following a hacking spree linked to a vulnerability that gave backdoor access to Microsoft Exchange servers that the company has blamed on China.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians The US new administration, like its predecessor, is opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to open an investigation into the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development The US is the “biggest threat” to china’s development and security, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’ Russia has warned the US against imposing sanctions against its citizens and entities over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, describing the new US sanctions as "a hostile attack."

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence

Saturday 6 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistani Premier Wins Vote of Confidence
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Pakistani Prime Minister won a vote of confidence on Saturday, after his finance minister, lost his bid for a Senate seat.

Imran Khan was able to secure 178 ballots during Saturday’s vote in the National Assembly, and 172 were required to win the resolution. The prime minister had asked for the parliament’s confidence following a major political setback in which his finance minister, Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, lost his bid for a Senate seat earlier this week. 

Some opposition members had boycotted the vote of no confidence, claiming that the Senate seat loss was itself enough to show that Khan no longer had support in parliament. A group of government supporters scuffled with opposition leaders protesting outside the parliament building during the vote. 

The Senate election, carried out by the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies, was expected to be an easy victory for Khan’s ruling coalition, which enjoyed numerical superiority. The vote led to speculation that members of the coalition were losing confidence in the government. The election loss also led to calls from the opposition for Khan to step down. The political feud was exacerbated by allegations from Khan that the opposition had tampered with the Senate election vote.

Khan, who was elected prime minister in 2018, announced on Thursday that he would subject himself to a vote of confidence so that members of his party could object to his leadership if they chose to do so. However, unlike the Senate election, the vote of confidence was conducted using an open ballot. 

 

