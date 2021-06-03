Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Alwaght- Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said late Friday that army troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees carried out an attack on important targets at the air base with two domestically-developed Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) combat drones.

He added that the designated targets had been successfully hit during the overnight operation against King Khalid Air Base, which is located near Khamis Mushait, some 884 kilometers south of the Saudi capital Riyadh, Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The attack came just hours after five Yemeni Qasef-2K drones successfully hit the air base, the report further said, adding that earlier on Friday, three Yemeni drones, of the Sammad-3 and Qasef-2k types, also pounded the same air base and Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport in Asir.

On Thursday, Yemen’s military also successfully hit designated targets at the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah with a domestically-developed Quds-2-type cruise missile.

The Yemeni forces have so far launched several retaliatory missile strikes against the Saudi Aramco facility deep inside the Arab kingdom, inflicting damage on the oil company.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of suppressing a popular uprising that had toppled a Riyadh-friendly regime.

The Yemeni armed forces and allied popular groups have been successfully defending Yemen since then.

But the Saudi-led war and blockade have created a humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The United Nations says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.