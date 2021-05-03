What Would Be Biden’s Areas of Dealing with Russia?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 6 March 2021

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM's Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar's top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What's Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief's Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack against Saudi King Khalid Air Base

Yemeni forces reportedly have launched another retaliatory drone attack against Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base as Riyadh regime continues military aggression and blockade against the war-torn impoverished country.

Iran Warns against Any Miscalculated Move by Israel over Ship Incident Iran warned on Friday against any miscalculated measure by Israel over an explosion that damaged the regime’s ship in the Sea of Oman last week.

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians The US new administration, like its predecessor, is opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to open an investigation into the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development The US is the “biggest threat” to china’s development and security, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’ Russia has warned the US against imposing sanctions against its citizens and entities over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, describing the new US sanctions as "a hostile attack."

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Oxfam Urges UK to End Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia after Journalist Murder Report Oxfam aid agency urged British government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a US intelligence report concluded that the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) had ordered and directed the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups Iraqi resistance groups denounced US airstrike against positions held by anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the Syrian border, warning the assault will prove to be very costly for Washington.

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations Moroccan Polisario Front has blamed the United Nations for a “political deadlock” in the decades-long conflict.

What Would Be Biden’s Areas of Dealing with Russia?

Saturday 6 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
What Would Be Biden's Areas of Dealing with Russia?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After Donald Trump's nightmarish four years for the US foreign policy, his successor Joe Biden promised a review of the relations with a range of countries. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation is one of the most important actors political observers follow Biden foreign policy’s dealing with. After January 20, 2021, when Biden officially took over power, the new US administration’s officials directed considerable levels of criticism against the Kremlin. In the most serious action, on March 2, 2021, the White House imposed sanctions on seven senior and mid-ranking Russian officials for their alleged role in poisoning President Vladimir Putin’s prominent critic Alexei Navalny. 

Now the question is that what would be Biden’s policy towards the US’s most important rival in the Cold War era and also in the recent years. 

Restoring multilateralism to the US foreign policy 

In the years that followed 2016, Russia implicitly supported Donald Trump's unilateralist and nationalist policies and strategies. Trump's unilateralism and disregard for traditional allies in Europe and the rest of the world carried a vital opportunity for Russia to exploit the widening inter-NATO gaps, reduce tensions with Brussels, play a responsible role in important international cases, and enhance its global prestige. But the return of the US government under Joe Biden to the multilateralism approach did not appeal to the Russians. Biden's efforts to revive Western alliance and multilateralism in international politics have never been favored by Moscow, and in the current context, it seems that this approach will reduce or even kill the existing potentials for increasing Moscow's maneuvering range. 

Preventing Moscow-Beijing coalition 

Looking at the changes made in the US Department of State and also the National Security Council after Biden assumed the power makes it clear that the new administration focuses on China and not Russia as a top priority. Over the past month, Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan introduced some changes to the personnel of the National Security Council, cutting the staff of West Asia and expanding those working on the American policies in a vast region from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific. This arrangement is read by political analysts as a concentration of the foreign policy on containing Beijing. 

Senior members of the Biden administration have explicitly named China as a top US foreign, defense, and security policy priority. In a message to the armed forces on Friday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin described China as his department’s top challenge. 

“Prioritize China as the pacing challenge. The Department will prioritize China as our number one pacing challenge and develop the right operational concepts, capabilities, and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain our competitive advantage. We will ensure that our approach toward China is coordinated and synchronized across the enterprise to advance our priorities, integrated into domestic and foreign policy in a whole-of-government strategy, strengthened by our alliances and partnerships, and supported on a bipartisan basis in Congress,” his statement read. 

Actually, despite the criticism and sanctions against Moscow, Biden has delayed a majority of the Russian-related cases, except for the arms control discussions, as he focuses on China. 

The White House hopes that its policies toward Russia will strengthen and empower pro-Westerners in Russia. In this regard, it is important to note that by pursuing a “pivot to East” policy, Washington seeks to prevent the formation of a China-Russia military-economic bloc. Any further closeness between Beijing and Moscow in various dimensions will push ahead weakening of the US hegemony. So, the White House in the new period seems to seek exploitation of the Russian-Chinese gaps and even widening them. 

Russia rises to expand presence in West Asia and North Africa in rivalry to the US

Another notable area in Biden's policy towards Russia has to do with Moscow's approach to increasing its influence in various parts of the world. This has been significantly addressed in the publication of the “interim” document of the Biden government's national security strategy. 

“Russia remains determined to enhance its global influence and play a disruptive role on the world stage,” an item of the document read. 

In the meantime, West Asia and North Africa are specifically the most important areas for the Russians to increase their global influence. Successive US failures in important regional cases such as the Syrian war and the decline of the US role and weight in the Palestinian cause, declining influence in Afghanistan and Iraq, new West Asia security architecture, and the shrinking regional allies' trust in Washington support have been encouraging the Russians to expand their role. 

In addition, the increase in Russia's presence in South America as the US backyard, mainly in countries like Venezuela and Nicaragua, Cuba, and Bolivia, will cause Biden's stricter stance on the Russian influence compared to his predecessor Donald Trump. With regard to the Russian influence in North America, with Cuba being the main influence spot, it is possible that Biden, copying Barack Obama to whom he was a vice president, will pursue a policy of de-escalation with Havana to limit the Russian foothold. 

Nuclear arms control and Moscow-Washington rivalry 

Just unlike in the diplomatic field in which the US ostensibly removes Russia from its foreign policy priority list to focus on Beijing, in the arms control and military competition, Moscow remains a priority to the Americans. When it comes to the arms area, two issues need to be taken into consideration: Arms control and military competition. 

In terms of ​​nuclear weapons control, the Biden administration has taken a far more wise and balanced approach than the Trump administration. Earlier, Biden had repeatedly criticized the Trump administration's irresponsible approach to arms control, saying he would try to, besides saving the New START agreement, commit, though unofficially, to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), of which Trump pulled out in the summer of 2019. 

On February 27, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy Leonor Tomeo said that the US was ready to continue negotiations on New Start treaty. The same stance had been taken by Dmitry Andreyevich Polyanski, Russia’s permanent envoy to the UN. All these show that Biden seeks cooperation and not confrontation in the nuclear arms area. 

Russia-NATO confrontation 

The NATO-Russia confrontation has always been an essential challenge for the US presidents in relations with Moscow. Since its foundation in 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had the central mission of controlling the Soviet Union and then the Russian Federation. Under Trump, the US relations with other NATO members went chilly. Reviewing Washington’s participation and budget share in the Western military organization, Trump openly asked the members to increase their share paid for the expenses of the bloc. This became a big source of tensions among NATO members, triggering discontentment with Trump’s unilateral policy. Trump’s passive approach towards Russia and positive view of Putin triggered concerns among NATO members. 

Just unlike Trump, Biden seeks de-escalation of inter-NATO tensions. A majority of political analysts predict resumption of the NATO’s aggressive creeping towards the Russian borders in the new period, rekindling Kremlin's disappointment with NATO policies. NATO expansion of activism next to the Russian borders will negatively affect Putin-Biden ties.

