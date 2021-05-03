The US Once Again the Center of Iraqi Anti-occupation Attacks

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 5 March 2021

Editor's Choice

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert PM Pashinyan has been a divisive figure since his selection in 2018. Still, the army hardly arranges a coup against him.

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

News

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials

Iran has filed lawsuits in international courts against European companies that provided chemical materials to regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who used chemical weapons against Iranians in the 1980s war, the head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights announced on Thursday.

Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

US Opposes ICC Probe into Israeli Regimes Crimes against Palestinians The US new administration, like its predecessor, is opposing the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s decision to open an investigation into the war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development The US is the “biggest threat” to china’s development and security, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’ Russia has warned the US against imposing sanctions against its citizens and entities over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, describing the new US sanctions as "a hostile attack."

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Oxfam Urges UK to End Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia after Journalist Murder Report Oxfam aid agency urged British government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a US intelligence report concluded that the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) had ordered and directed the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups Iraqi resistance groups denounced US airstrike against positions held by anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the Syrian border, warning the assault will prove to be very costly for Washington.

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations Moroccan Polisario Front has blamed the United Nations for a “political deadlock” in the decades-long conflict.

Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed Casualties are reported in fierce battle between Yemeni army forces and militiamen loyal to the pro-Saudi former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the northern city of Ma’rib.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Sues European Firms for Providing Ex-Iraqi Dictator with Chemical Materials

The US Once Again the Center of Iraqi Anti-occupation Attacks

Pashinyan Cause of Polarization, No Chances for Coup in Armenia: Expert

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report

Iraqi FM’s Serial Tehran Visits: What Were Goals?

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups

Why Is UAE Seeking Closeness to Lebanon’s Hariri?

Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed

Erdogan’s Gulen Nightmare Is Back under Biden Presidency

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

This Is Yemen After Biden Declared an End To American Support for the War

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

Will Saudi Yemen War End with US Military Assistance Halt?

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

The US Once Again the Center of Iraqi Anti-occupation Attacks

Friday 5 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
The US Once Again the Center of Iraqi Anti-occupation Attacks

Related Content

What’s behind the US Attack on Iraq’s Anti-terror Forces?

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Only a few days after a US airstrike on the positions of the Iraqi anti-occupation forces on the Iraqi-Syrian borders, a new rocket attack hit Ain Al-Assad airbase in Al-Anbar, where the troops of the US-led Western military coalition are positioned.

Some media reported 10 and others 14 of 107-mm Katyusha rockets struck the base. Further reports said that the attack killed three American military personnel and a contractor who was revealed to be also an American.

The new wave of attacks by anti-American groups and opponents of US occupation of Iraq comes as the White House recently described an attack on the Syria’s Abu Kamal border region aimed at protecting the lives of its troops and deterring attacks on them and the military bases hosting them. Contrary to this, only a short time later, the US military base has once again been attacked by the anti-US Iraqi forces, triggering a need for focus to read the attack’s messages.

Ain Al-Assad attack’s explicit messages

In the analysis of the attack on Ain Al-Assad as the most important military base hosting the US occupying forces in Iraq, four points need to be taken into consideration.

First, the attack and reaction of anti-American groups to last week's aggression was quite predictable, and perhaps few political observers with least knowledge of the political atmosphere of Iraq expected passivity and silence. The attack also showed that the allegation made by US military and political officials that they had attacked anti-US positions to protect the lives of their troops was invalid. In other words, any attack on the anti-US positions under any circumstances not only would not save the lives of the Americans in Iraq but also could even subject them to greater threats and risks in the whole West Asian region.

Second, the attack makes it clear that a majority of the Iraqi people and political factions want the US expulsion from Iraq. In the past two years, Iraqi people and politicians have several times expressed their resolution to preserve their national sovereignty and make other countries respect it. Now this resolution remains as firm as before and an undeniable reality. Albeit, the Americans have come up with the notion that they have no place in Iraq but they resort to any trick, from promoting insecurity to reviving ISIS terrorist group, in order to justify their stay or at least delay their expulsion.

Third, the rocket attack on Ain Al-Assad as the largest US military installation in Iraq demonstrated that implementation of the parliamentary bill for foreign troop exit is definite and that change of the president or the whole administration in the US, or even in Iraq, will not make any difference to law. The Iraqi parliament’s resolution to expel the foreign forces from the country, approved on January 5, 2020, has not yet taken practical shape despite public and political demands. The change of the governments does not mean that the anti-occupation law can change or its implementation will be delayed. The reality is that forcing the Americans out of Iraqi is certain and the whole Iraqi government’s body should accept it.

Fourth, this rocket attack showed that any illegal attack by the US on the positions of the anti-American forces will not only be met with a reaction, but can also be reacted to on a larger scale and beyond what the Americans can imagine. With Washington's insistence on continuation of its illegal forces in Iraq, this trend will surely continue in the future, and there will be no peace or compromise to the US.

In sum, any US use of violence will be met with a more violent response. Even the new atmosphere, caused by the American strikes on the anti-terror forces on February 26, can bring about harder conditions for the Americans in Iraq, mainly because some Iraqi groups, such as Asaeb Ahl Al-Haqq, which had previously signed an agreement with the central government to avoid more attacks on the American forces under the condition of their gradual exit from the country, have now rescinded the accord and from now on see no limit in their battle against the American occupation forces.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq US Expulsion Attacks Occupation Bill Resistance

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality