Turkish President Urges US to Lift Unilateral Sanctions on Iran

Alwaght- Turkish President called on the US to lift unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to a 2015 nuclear deal signed between the Islamic republic and six world powers.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested Washington’s returning to the landmark accord will contribute to regional stability and economic prosperity,

Earlier, Iran rejected the US and EU offer to have direct nuclear talks with the US, emphasizing the US should remove unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed on the West Asian country before engaging in talks.

“There has been no change in America’s positions and actions,” he said in a statement. President Joe Biden’s stated policy is that Iran must first return to its commitments under the 2015 deal before the United States rejoins the agreement.

Since May, Iran has been suspending some of its commitments under the JCPOA, which was clinched between the country and the P5+1 group of states -- the US, the UK, France, Russia, China, plus Germany -- in Vienna in 2015.

Tehran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments twice in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the deal.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions which were imposed last year when Trump withdrew from the accord.

Last month, Erdogan told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call that he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States, adding he wanted US sanctions on Tehran to be lifted.