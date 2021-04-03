Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile

Alwaght- Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that army troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees targeted the Saudi Aramco oil facility in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, al-Masirah reported.

He added that the Quds-2-type cruise missile had hit the designated target with high precision.

The Yemeni forces have so far launched several retaliatory missile attacks against the Saudi Aramco facility in the depth of the Arab kingdom, inflicting damage on the oil company.

Last November, Yemeni forces hit the same facility with another locally-developed surface-to-surface missile, an attack that sparked a raging fire at the plant.

General Saree also said that a Yemeni combat drone had targeted King Khalid Air Base in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, near Khamis Mushait, some 884 kilometers south of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

He said that the designated target had been hit with high precision.

On Tuesday evening, Yemen’s Air Force also successfully inflicted damage on the garrison of warplanes at Abha International Airport using a combat drone.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of suppressing a popular uprising that had toppled a Riyadh-friendly regime.

The Yemeni armed forces and allied popular groups have been successfully defending Yemen since then.

But the Saudi-led war and blockade have created a humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The United Nations (UN) says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.