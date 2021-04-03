Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 4 March 2021

Editor's Choice

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

News

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development

The US is the “biggest threat” to china’s development and security, President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’ Russia has warned the US against imposing sanctions against its citizens and entities over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, describing the new US sanctions as "a hostile attack."

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Oxfam Urges UK to End Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia after Journalist Murder Report Oxfam aid agency urged British government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a US intelligence report concluded that the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) had ordered and directed the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups Iraqi resistance groups denounced US airstrike against positions held by anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the Syrian border, warning the assault will prove to be very costly for Washington.

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations Moroccan Polisario Front has blamed the United Nations for a “political deadlock” in the decades-long conflict.

Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed Casualties are reported in fierce battle between Yemeni army forces and militiamen loyal to the pro-Saudi former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the northern city of Ma’rib.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero Itamar Ben-Gvir, extremist candidate of the upcoming elections, described as a "hero" a Jewish settler from New York who massacared Palestinian worshipers almost three decades ago, a newly released video shows

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Iran for a second official visit in a month.

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official The UK finances opposition media outlets, including the BBC, to "create conditions for regime change in Russia," Moscow said on Friday, citing leaked documents.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile

President Xi Paints US as Biggest Threat to China’s Security, Development

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

Saudi Coalition’s Last Breaths in Ma’rib

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise

Futile: Saudi’s Decade-Long Attempt to Bottle Up Yemeni Youth Revolution is Failing

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

What’s behind the US Attack on Iraq’s Anti-terror Forces?

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination

Why Is UAE Seeking Closeness to Lebanon’s Hariri?

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader

Will Saudi Yemen War End with US Military Assistance Halt?

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Trump Funneled Reelection Donor Funds into Private Business

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile

Thursday 4 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Facility With Ballistic Missile
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Yemeni forces reportedly has launched a retaliatory missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility on Thursday.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that army troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees targeted the Saudi Aramco oil facility in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, al-Masirah reported.

He added that the Quds-2-type cruise missile had hit the designated target with high precision.

The Yemeni forces have so far launched several retaliatory missile attacks against the Saudi Aramco facility in the depth of the Arab kingdom, inflicting damage on the oil company.

Last November, Yemeni forces hit the same facility with another locally-developed surface-to-surface missile, an attack that sparked a raging fire at the plant.

General Saree also said that a Yemeni combat drone had targeted King Khalid Air Base in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, near Khamis Mushait, some 884 kilometers south of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

He said that the designated target had been hit with high precision.

On Tuesday evening, Yemen’s Air Force also successfully inflicted damage on the garrison of warplanes at Abha International Airport using a combat drone.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of suppressing a popular uprising that had toppled a Riyadh-friendly regime.

The Yemeni armed forces and allied popular groups have been successfully defending Yemen since then.

But the Saudi-led war and blockade have created a humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The United Nations (UN) says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Ballistic Missile Saudi Arabia Aramco

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality