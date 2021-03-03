Saudi-Emirati Relations Outlook Under Biden

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

Turkey Arrests 10 over Links to ISIS: Media

Turkey detained 10 foreign nationals in Istanbul over links to ISIS terrorist.

Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

Russia Condemns US Sanctions over Navalny as ’Hostile Attack’ Russia has warned the US against imposing sanctions against its citizens and entities over the case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, describing the new US sanctions as "a hostile attack."

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Oxfam Urges UK to End Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia after Journalist Murder Report Oxfam aid agency urged British government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a US intelligence report concluded that the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) had ordered and directed the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups Iraqi resistance groups denounced US airstrike against positions held by anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the Syrian border, warning the assault will prove to be very costly for Washington.

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations Moroccan Polisario Front has blamed the United Nations for a “political deadlock” in the decades-long conflict.

Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed Casualties are reported in fierce battle between Yemeni army forces and militiamen loyal to the pro-Saudi former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the northern city of Ma’rib.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero Itamar Ben-Gvir, extremist candidate of the upcoming elections, described as a "hero" a Jewish settler from New York who massacared Palestinian worshipers almost three decades ago, a newly released video shows

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Iran for a second official visit in a month.

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official The UK finances opposition media outlets, including the BBC, to "create conditions for regime change in Russia," Moscow said on Friday, citing leaked documents.

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe Iraqi groups condemned US airstrike on resistance groups on the Iraqi-Syrian border, calling for an investigation into the aerial assault.

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered and directed the brutal murder of dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a declassified US intelligence report has revealed.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi-Emirati Relations Outlook Under Biden

Wednesday 3 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi-Emirati Relations Outlook Under Biden
Alwaght- Although Saudi-Emirati ties after Islamic awakening moved towards further coordination on the regional issues and even strengthened when Mohammed bin Salman became defense minister in Saudi Arabia and then crown prince in 2017, now these relations are not as close as they were in the past and even are turning into rivalry gradually. 

In 2011, the UAE sent troops to Bahrain as part of the Peninsula Shield Force to assist a Saudi-led suppression of the Bahraini people's popular revolution against the ruling Al Khalifa regime. Abu Dhabi and Riyadh also stood together behind a military coup that toppled in 2013 Mohamad Morsi, the first democratically-elected president of Egypt, and brought to power General Abdel Fatah el-Sisi. 

Actually, since 2011, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have advanced a common goal to counter the popular uprisings and prevent them from influencing the developments in the Persian Gulf monarchies and their allies in Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco, all of which ruled by despotic regimes. 

The leaders of the two countries shared a common understanding of the threats posed by Islamist movements, which were at the forefront of the Arab revolutions, for the future of their domestic cooperation and for their interests in the Arab world. 

This strategic consonance in the foreign policy witnessed its pinnacle in the military alliance that waged a war in March 2015 against Yemen and imposed a blockade on Qatar in 2017. 

For some time now, however, signs of divergence have emerged in both sides' policies, both overt and covert. This division can be seen in a variety of issues. 

Contrary to Saudi Arabia which regards the Iran-led Axis of Resistance as the main threat and geopolitical and ideological enemy in regional developments, the UAE sees the Muslim Brotherhood as the leading threat and finds countering the Brotherhood-affiliated movements in Libya and Egypt and their supporters Qatar and Turkey as the main priority. 

This led to serious cleavages between the Emirati and Saudi leaders over lifting ban on Qatar, the improvement of relations with Turkey, and the partnership with the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah Party in Yemen. 

Bin Salman, who was deeply concerned about Joe Biden coming to power in last year's US presidential election, rushed to prepare for a new atmosphere and resolve the dispute with Qatar and lift sanctions on Doha, without making the projected gains in picking the fight with Qatar— an action that, of course, met dissatisfaction of Abu Dhabi and even Cairo. 

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, who has the last word in the Emirati foreign policy, did not like Riyadh's green light for the de-escalation of tensions with Turkey. Additionally, the UAE dealt a hard blow to the Saudi campaign in Yemen by announcing its withdrawal from the war in July 2019. Although Abu Dhabi in its stated policy kept support to the alliance of the southern separatists and the resigned President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi in Aden, behind the scenes it spared no effort to deal blows to Mansour Hadi and Riyadh agreement that was reached on forming a coalition cabinet. Also, Abu Dhabi took steps to improve relations with Syria as a strategic ally to Iran, while Saudi Arabia is yet to reopen its embassy in Damascus. 

The large-scale economic partnership with Iran, serious Emirati vulnerability to attacks in case of a war breaks with the anti-Iranian camp, and also direct threats posed by the Muslim Brotherhood to the UAE interests in the Arab world are the main reasons of the difference in the Saudi-Emirati prioritizations. 

From another dimension, bin Zayed’s ambitions to turn the UAE into a regional power, and even top power in the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council, requires moving out of the “big brother” dominance of Saudi Arabia. This is very much marked by the UAE being a frontrunner in the normalization with the Israeli regime. With regard to the new US administration’s intention to review ties with Saudi Arabia, this Emirati measure should be read as a step towards replacing the Saudis in the White House regional strategy. 

It is not reasonless that over the past year there has not been a meeting between bin Salman and bin Zayed. Although there are no signs of potential tensions between the two countries or scaling down their coordination, it is not unlikely that in the coming weeks or months the UAE would change its foreign policy in terms of alliance and partnership with Saudi Arabia as Biden puts pressures on bin Salman. 

 

