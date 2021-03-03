Multiple Rockets Hit Ain Al-Assad Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq

Alwaght- A barrage of Katyusha rockets hit the Ain al-Assad air base hosting American forces in Iraq, local media reported citing security forces.

The official Iraqi News Agency, citing an unnamed security source, reported that 10 Katyusha rockets had hit the base, located about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of the capital Baghdad, on Wednesday morning.

The attack took place at 7:20 am (0420 GMT), coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto confirmed, but did not mention if there had been any casualties.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, reported that C-RAM systems as well as Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) missile systems deployed at the base were not able to intercept the rockets.

According to the report, a number of US military aircraft as well as Spanish choppers could be seen flying over the Hit district, where the air base is located, in the aftermath of the rocket attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, which is the latest in a series of assaults that have targeted US positions in Iraq over the past few months.

Witnesses said a thick column of smoke could be seen billowing from flames in the base.