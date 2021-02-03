Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 2 March 2021

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison

Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Oxfam Urges UK to End Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia after Journalist Murder Report Oxfam aid agency urged British government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a US intelligence report concluded that the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) had ordered and directed the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups Iraqi resistance groups denounced US airstrike against positions held by anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the Syrian border, warning the assault will prove to be very costly for Washington.

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations Moroccan Polisario Front has blamed the United Nations for a “political deadlock” in the decades-long conflict.

Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed Casualties are reported in fierce battle between Yemeni army forces and militiamen loyal to the pro-Saudi former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the northern city of Ma’rib.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero Itamar Ben-Gvir, extremist candidate of the upcoming elections, described as a "hero" a Jewish settler from New York who massacared Palestinian worshipers almost three decades ago, a newly released video shows

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Iran for a second official visit in a month.

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official The UK finances opposition media outlets, including the BBC, to "create conditions for regime change in Russia," Moscow said on Friday, citing leaked documents.

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe Iraqi groups condemned US airstrike on resistance groups on the Iraqi-Syrian border, calling for an investigation into the aerial assault.

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered and directed the brutal murder of dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a declassified US intelligence report has revealed.

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination Kuwaiti actor Mishary Al Balam of COVID-19 days after he received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case Missing princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has urged the British police in a letter to re-investigate the alleged abduction of her older sister from a Cambridge street more than two decades ago.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Tuesday 2 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Is ISIS Returning or Being Returned to Afghanistan?

Alwaght- Along with the ongoing Afghan peace talks between the government and the Taliban, other developments are taking shape in the war-torn country. 

Anatoly Sidorov, chief of staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, recently stated that the Afghan branch of ISIS terrorist group is strengthening its position and thus posing major threat to the Central Asian security. 

"Consolidating the position of the" Khorasan" branch of ISIS in Afghanistan, which has around 4,000 members, threatens the security of the region," the Russian general said. According to him, members of this terrorist group are working in the eastern and northern provinces of Afghanistan to take control of the border areas with Tajikistan and Pakistan in order to establish bases there and be able to threaten Central Asian states in the future.

Where does ISIS focus in Afghanistan? 

The areas of focus of the terrorist group in Afghanistan are the east and north. 

Reports say that the border towns of Badakhshan province in northeast Afghanistan which border Tajikistan are turning into new concentration points of foreign terrorists from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Chechnya, and Eastern Turkistan, concerning the Russian leaders. 

Badakhshan has become a base and a gateway for foreign terrorists to Central Asia, the Kabul-based Neshanah news agency recently reported. The report said that about 600 foreign fighters from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Chechnya and the Caucasus were fighting alongside Taliban fighters in the province against Afghan security forces and trying to extend their battle geography to Central Asia and even Russia and China. The report said that some of these fighters were present in Jaram and Varduj towns. Others are in Nasi, Mayami, and Raghestan. Beside fighting the Afghan forces, the fighters in Raghestan mine gold, the report claimed. 

"Four terrorist groups, including Jamaat Ansarullah, the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and the Islamic Emirate of the Caucasus, which have links to Al-Qaeda and ISIS, operate alongside Taliban fighters in Badakhshan," the report suggested, adding: Jamaat Ansarullah is on Tajikistan terror blacklist as it has links to ISIS and Al-Qaeda. 

Neshanah holds that regions beyond Afghanistan is the target of the foreign terrorists concentrations in Badakhshan."They intend to liberate occupied territories, implement sharia law, and and develop Islamic caliphate and these goals motivate them to build corridors to Central Asian countries, Russia, and China," the news agency claimed. 

An audiotape, recorded and released by Tajikistan's Ansarullah group in Badakhshan is said to contain propaganda messages introducing the group by its members, indicates the goals to expand battle range of the group. 

The tape, released first time on August 10 last year, says that Jamaat comprises of Tajik Muslim youths and struggles to "liberate Tajikistan from the Russian occupation, implement sharia law, and revive the Islamic caliphate."

Various pieces of evidence show that the ISIS seeks to unite under its flag all of these militant groups. It is easily recruiting from them. 

Another report published by the Associated Press says members of the ISIS have gathered in the impassable mountains of northeastern Afghanistan and are expanding territory and recruiting fighters. Ajmal Omar, a member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council, said that ISIS "is not over" and that with its recent recruitment, it is trying to build presence in other Afghanistan districts. 

The AP also reported that ISIS is fighting in a number of towns in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. The fighting has displaced hundreds of families, according to the news agency. 

The terrorist group has been active in Nangarhar province and some northern and southern provinces of Afghanistan for several years. Nangarhar has also been one of the group's main centers of activity in recent years, prompting government security forces to conduct operations in there. 

However, as a result of security forces' operations, ISIS activity in eastern Afghanistan declined. But it is not gone. It chose Nangarhar as the capital of its Central Asian branch from the very beginning and established strongholds in the province. 

Why did ISIS return to Afghanistan? 

ISIS attacks in Afghanistan were opened by taking hostages 31 civilians from Hazara ethnic minority in 2014. The hostage taking marked the start of ISIS Afghanistan operations. In the past few years, the government forces managed to repress the terrorist group in an array of regions seen as its hotbeds. 

The fight against the ISIS in Afghanistan is much easier than in other countries, because on the one hand ISIS units are sporadic in Afghanistan. In fact, unlike in Syria and Iraq, ISIS is not a cohesive group in Afghanistan. Its Afghanistan branch is comprised of militias not united under one flag. 

On the other hand, due to the sectarian mosaic structure in Afghanistan, the terrorist group has so far failed to name a leader agreed upon by all militias. All the groups associated with ISIS are acting independently in the Central Asian nation. 

The central government of Afghanistan, despite the difficult battle with the Taliban and the exchange of areas between the government and the group, has been more successful in the fight against the ISIS, limiting its activities. 

But ISIS re-emergence is setting off the alarm bells. Its revival is dangerous because the Western forces stationed in the country have no serious will to check terrorism growth. Actually, terrorism is growing while the American and Western forces are present in Afghanistan with full equipment and weaponry. 

Some political experts suggest that the ISIS is restoring its strength in Afghanistan as part of an American and Western roadmap. They say its rise on the one hand wins justification to the Western military presence in Afghanistan and on the other hand serves West's strategic interests. 

For the US and NATO, the presence in Afghanistan will lead to the control of three important countries of Iran, Russia and China, and the West is by no means willing to leave Afghanistan.

The strengthening of ISIS in Afghanistan could also pose the threats eyed by the West against Central Asia as Russia's backyard. So, this presence provides the US with a strategic opportunity to make troubles for its rivals. 

So, it is not unfounded to consider ISIS re-rise in Afghanistan as being in line with the American and Western interests. In fact, the ISIS power gain in Afghanistan while the West is present militarily invites for suspicion. ISIS was brought back to Afghanistan and did not return itself, according to a political analyst. 

No surprise, with ISIS revival, Afghanistan will experience insecure days. Insecurity is the favorable condition the US and NATO need to justify their stay in the war-weary country. 

 

ISIS Afghanistan US Terrorism West

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality