Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 1 March 2021

Editor's Choice

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

News

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison

Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their release, The Guardian reported.

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report The US intelligence community took down without explanation its report on the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and replaced it with another version that removed names of three men it had initially designated as complicit.

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims A US federal judge has given final approval to Facebook’s $650 million payment to settle a privacy dispute between the social media giant and 1.6 million users in the state of Illinois.

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise US President Joe Biden declined to penalize Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi suggesting that the diplomatic cost of such an act is too high.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Oxfam Urges UK to End Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia after Journalist Murder Report Oxfam aid agency urged British government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a US intelligence report concluded that the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) had ordered and directed the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups Iraqi resistance groups denounced US airstrike against positions held by anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the Syrian border, warning the assault will prove to be very costly for Washington.

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations Moroccan Polisario Front has blamed the United Nations for a “political deadlock” in the decades-long conflict.

Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed Casualties are reported in fierce battle between Yemeni army forces and militiamen loyal to the pro-Saudi former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the northern city of Ma’rib.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero Itamar Ben-Gvir, extremist candidate of the upcoming elections, described as a "hero" a Jewish settler from New York who massacared Palestinian worshipers almost three decades ago, a newly released video shows

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Iran for a second official visit in a month.

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official The UK finances opposition media outlets, including the BBC, to "create conditions for regime change in Russia," Moscow said on Friday, citing leaked documents.

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe Iraqi groups condemned US airstrike on resistance groups on the Iraqi-Syrian border, calling for an investigation into the aerial assault.

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered and directed the brutal murder of dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a declassified US intelligence report has revealed.

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination Kuwaiti actor Mishary Al Balam of COVID-19 days after he received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case Missing princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has urged the British police in a letter to re-investigate the alleged abduction of her older sister from a Cambridge street more than two decades ago.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil

Biden Won’t Penalize Saudi Crown Prince despite Campaign Promise

What’s behind the US Attack on Iraq’s Anti-terror Forces?

US Intelligence Removed Three Names from Khashoggi Murder Report

Iraqi FM’s Serial Tehran Visits: What Were Goals?

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince

Fatah Division Rooted in Pro-Resistance Orientations in the Movement: Expert

What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq

Israeli Regime Breakdown Predictions: Why Are Israeli Leaders Afraid?

Judge Approves $650m Suit against Facebook over Privacy Claims

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations

Erdogan’s Gulen Nightmare Is Back under Biden Presidency

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader

Trump Funneled Reelection Donor Funds into Private Business

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six

Israeli PM Appears in court over Corruption Charges

Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs

Saudi Regime Forces Attack Protesters: Report

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison

Monday 1 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Supporters of Princess Basmah Urge UK to Help Release Her from Saudi Prison
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Supporters of Saudi princess Basmah, an outspoken human rights advocate who detained with her daughter in Riyadh, called on the British government to help secure their releaseThe Guardian reported. 

 

In two letters to both foreign secretary Dominic Raab and Commonwealth general secretary Patricia Scotland, the princess’s supporters urged them to intervene on behalf of Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and her daughter Souhoud Al Sharif, arrested in Jeddah two years ago.

They said that the princess suffers from a heart condition that requires urgent medical treatment. “We believe her life depends on her release,” said the family’s legal adviser Henri Estramant and Lucy Rae of the British human rights organisation Grant Liberty in the letter.

"We are begging you to intercede. As they are citizens of the Commonwealth we believe you have a moral obligation to fight their corner,” they wrote. The pair became dual nationals of Saudi Arabia and the island of Dominica, a Commonwealth nation in 2015, after the princess applied for their citizenship-by-investment programme.

Princess Basmah, the daughter of Saudi Arabia’s second king and an outspoken human rights advocate, was detained in March 2019 along with her daughter. The pair were arrested as the princess attempted to leave Saudi Arabia for Switzerland, where she was due to have medical treatment for a heart condition. Her private plane never left Jeddah, while CCTV footage obtained by Spanish outlet ABC shows eight armed men waiting in the lobby of the princess’s penthouse to detain her before covering the security cameras.

The princess and her daughter were taken to Ha’ir prison, an infamous maximum security facility in Riyadh that houses an estimated 5,000 prisoners, including feminist activist Loujain Al Hathloul before her release in February. Al Hathloul, who was tortured in detention, remains banned from travel outside Saudi Arabia.

"You will be aware that Al Ha’ir is a well-known hub for the torture, and abuse of prisoners of conscience in Saudi Arabia,” Estrament and Rae wrote to Raab, citing Princess Basmah’s ties to the UK, including her education at a school in Hertfordshire and a London-based research centre, Global United Research and Analysis.

Both letters said the princess was likely to have been detained because of her past support for increased civil liberties within the kingdom, as well as her “close links … to erstwhile crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef".

Princess Basmah’s supporters asked both Raab and Lady Scotland to raise Princess Basmah’s case with authorities in Saudi Arabia and “use every diplomatic and legal tool at your disposal to force change".

"We believe that the Saudi authorities are particularly sensitive to diplomatic pressure at present, and we further believe that an intervention by you could make the difference,” they added.

It is unclear whether the Saudi Arabian authorities will acknowledge the dual citizenship of Princess Basmah or her daughter. The kingdom’s citizenship law states that Saudis cannot acquire foreign citizenship without permission, and dual nationality is not recognised under Saudi law.

The Saudi Arabian mission to the United Nations in Geneva told the working group on arbitrary detentions last year that Princess Basmah “is accused of criminal offences involving attempting to travel outside the kingdom illegally”, and that her daughter Souhoud was arrested for “assaulting an agent while he was carrying out his duties”, as well as cybercrime.

They added that the princess underwent a medical examination before she entered prison and the pair were given “necessary medical care”, while detained.

Neither the princess nor her daughter have been officially charged with a crime, given access to a lawyer or received a trial date. The Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington DC did not immediately respond when contacted for comment.

"According to Saudi Arabian law, Princess Basmah and Souhoud Al Sharif should already be out of prison, as no trial was scheduled within the maximum detention period of 180 days,” Estrament told the Guardian. “To be taken seriously as a country where the rule of law prevails, they must follow their own laws. Moreover we are still baffled by the lack of communication between the Princess and her nuclear family,” he said, referring to longtime accusations from the princess’s family that she has been denied phone calls from prison.

Princess Basmah is one of a number of senior royal family members detained, including Prince Ahmed bin Abdelaziz, and the king’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef who were arrested last March. The pair reportedly remain under house arrest for their opposition to the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MBS, who has consolidated power within the Saudi royal family amid the arrests of large numbers of political activists and religious clerics.

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was unexpectedly removed from the line of royal succession in 2017, when the crown prince replaced his cousin as next in line to the throne.

The Saudi Arabian authorities are facing renewed pressure after the Biden administration declassified an intelligence report last week, which said the crown prince approved the operation to kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Princess Basmah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality