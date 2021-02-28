Iraqi FM’s Serial Tehran Visits: What Were Goals?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM's Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar's top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What's Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief's Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive" spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Oxfam Urges UK to End Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia after Journalist Murder Report Oxfam aid agency urged British government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a US intelligence report concluded that the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) had ordered and directed the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups Iraqi resistance groups denounced US airstrike against positions held by anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the Syrian border, warning the assault will prove to be very costly for Washington.

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations Moroccan Polisario Front has blamed the United Nations for a “political deadlock” in the decades-long conflict.

Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed Casualties are reported in fierce battle between Yemeni army forces and militiamen loyal to the pro-Saudi former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the northern city of Ma’rib.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero Itamar Ben-Gvir, extremist candidate of the upcoming elections, described as a "hero" a Jewish settler from New York who massacared Palestinian worshipers almost three decades ago, a newly released video shows

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Iran for a second official visit in a month.

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official The UK finances opposition media outlets, including the BBC, to "create conditions for regime change in Russia," Moscow said on Friday, citing leaked documents.

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe Iraqi groups condemned US airstrike on resistance groups on the Iraqi-Syrian border, calling for an investigation into the aerial assault.

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered and directed the brutal murder of dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a declassified US intelligence report has revealed.

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination Kuwaiti actor Mishary Al Balam of COVID-19 days after he received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case Missing princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has urged the British police in a letter to re-investigate the alleged abduction of her older sister from a Cambridge street more than two decades ago.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids The new US President Joe Biden reopened a Trump-era detention center to lock up hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince The hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi flew to Istanbul on private jets owned by a company under the full control of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), leaked documents show.

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)’s support for the country’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s crimes in northern Iraq.

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings President Joe Biden reportedly is to call call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled release of a US intelligence report detailing the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Iraqi FM's Serial Tehran Visits: What Were Goals?

Monday 1 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi FM's Serial Tehran Visits: What Were Goals?

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month

Alwaght- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a second official visit in a month. The goals of the visit are now the focus of the international and regional media. 

Boosting bilateral relations 

Strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iran and Iraq as two friendly and neighboring countries was the most important goal of the visit of Iraqi FM. Hussein met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and announced Baghdad's readiness to develop relations with Iran at all levels. Here are the areas where the two countries can shore up their cooperation. 

- Increasing trade and economic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, as in the past few years, was the most important focus of the Iraqi FM's trip to Iran. In recent years, the Islamic Republic increased the level of exports to Iraq to about $20 billion, and both countries seem to be interested in such a high trade volume.

- Increasing bilateral security cooperation was another dimension that has always been a common concern between Iran and Iraq over the past few years. Fighting ISIS inside Iraq and countering the activities of terrorist groups on the common borders were among the most important issues always raised by the two sides. In the new conditions, Iran can raise its concerns about the security and political equations in Iraq. The Saudis are going to great lengths to sign security agreements with Baghdad to prepare the ground for their destabilizing interventions and separate Iraq from the Iran-led Axis of Resistance. 

- Another case of discussion between the two sides was the payment of the Iraqi debts to Iran. During meeting with Iran's National Security Council chief Ali Shamkhani, Hussein commented on the debts to Iran whose payment is delayed by the US sanctions. 

"With the continuous efforts of the financial and banking sectors and the economic institutions of Iran and Iraq, some important obstacles have been removed and the debt repayment process will begin soon, based on the model agreed between the two countries," he said during talks with Ali Shamkhani. 

In his talks with Zarif, Hussein pointed to the developments made in this regard, promising that Iraq will do what it takes to facilitate Iran's access to its financial resources in Iraq. 

Seeking mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia? 

One of the serious assumptions about Hussein's visit to Iran can revolve around the possibility of mediating or sending a Saudi message to Iran. He paid an official visit to Riyadh late last week and visited Iran less than a week later, promoting speculation about mediatory purpose of the PM's visit. 

As a confirmation to this assumption, we can point to the Iraqi foreign ministry’s statement. Ahmad al-Sahaf, the foreign ministry's spokesman said that the visit comes as part of a policy followed by Baghdad seeking regional balance. Riyadh and Tehran have grounds for dialogue for an array of regional cases, especially the Yemeni crisis, caused by war waged against Yemen by the Saudi kingdom in 2015 to undo gains of a popular revolution that toppled in late 2014 government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

In recent weeks, Ansarullah revolutionary movement made game-changing progress against the Saudi forces and their mercenaries in Ma’rib, a strategic province and the last stronghold of Riyadh-led camp in the north. With their camp devoid of power to resist the push, the Saudis are trying to, via Baghdad, utilize Tehran’s sway in Yemen to halt the advancement, a hope highly unlikely to materialize. 

Carrying US message? 

Hussein's second visit to Iran in less than a month and following US President Joe Biden's order for an attack on resistant forces in Syria's Abu Kamal border region, prompted speculations that Iraqi top Diplomat was carrying US government message for Iran. Odds are the Americans, amid Iraqi public and political outrage about the Friday night airstrikes on Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) who are stationed on the Iraqi-Syrian border to guard against ISIS terrorist re-emergence, seek to calm the heightening anti-American rage using the Iraqi foreign ministry.

Iraq Iran Mediation Cooperation US Airstrik

