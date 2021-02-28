Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil

Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Israeli Minister Held Secret Meeting with Jordanian Monarch Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli regime’s minister of military affairs Benny Gantz held a secret meeting in Jordan on Friday, an Israeli newspaper reported.

Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests’ bloodiest day on Sunday.

Oxfam Urges UK to End Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia after Journalist Murder Report Oxfam aid agency urged British government to end arms sales to Saudi Arabia after a US intelligence report concluded that the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) had ordered and directed the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US to Pay Heavy Price for Airstrikes on Iraqi PM Forces: Resistance Groups Iraqi resistance groups denounced US airstrike against positions held by anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the Syrian border, warning the assault will prove to be very costly for Washington.

Polisario Front Criticizes UN for ’Political Deadlock’ in W Sahara Negotiations Moroccan Polisario Front has blamed the United Nations for a “political deadlock” in the decades-long conflict.

Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed Casualties are reported in fierce battle between Yemeni army forces and militiamen loyal to the pro-Saudi former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi in the northern city of Ma’rib.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Warns against Israel Plots to Judaize al-Quds

Israeli Candidate Describes Murderer of Palestinian Worshipers as Hero Itamar Ben-Gvir, extremist candidate of the upcoming elections, described as a "hero" a Jewish settler from New York who massacared Palestinian worshipers almost three decades ago, a newly released video shows

Iraqi FM Visits Iran for Second Time in a Month Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Iran for a second official visit in a month.

Leaked Docs Show UK Engaged in ’Secret Info War’ against Moscow: Official The UK finances opposition media outlets, including the BBC, to "create conditions for regime change in Russia," Moscow said on Friday, citing leaked documents.

Iraqi Groups Denounce US Airstrike, Call for Probe Iraqi groups condemned US airstrike on resistance groups on the Iraqi-Syrian border, calling for an investigation into the aerial assault.

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered, Directed Assassination of Khashoggi: US Intelligence Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered and directed the brutal murder of dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a declassified US intelligence report has revealed.

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination Kuwaiti actor Mishary Al Balam of COVID-19 days after he received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case Missing princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has urged the British police in a letter to re-investigate the alleged abduction of her older sister from a Cambridge street more than two decades ago.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids The new US President Joe Biden reopened a Trump-era detention center to lock up hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince The hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi flew to Istanbul on private jets owned by a company under the full control of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), leaked documents show.

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)’s support for the country’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s crimes in northern Iraq.

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings President Joe Biden reportedly is to call call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled release of a US intelligence report detailing the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil

Yemeni Missile, Drones Hit Targets Deep in Saudi Soil
Alwaght- Yemeni forces say they have launched series of retaliatory attacks against sensitive” spots in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday.

Yemeni  Armed Forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Sunday the counterattack had begun on Saturday and lasted until early Sunday under the codename “the 5th Operation of Balanced Deterrence,” and the resistance forces fired ballistic missile and deployed as many as nine drones.

He identified the projectile as a Zolfaghar-type ballistic missile, and the drones as Sammad-3-type UAVs.

"The retaliatory attack targeted sensitive sites in the enemy's capital Riyadh,” Yemen’s al-Masirah television network cited the spokesman as saying.

As part of the retaliation, six more unmanned aircraft of the Qassef K2 make also targeted the Abha International Airport and the Khamis Mushait area in the southwestern Saudi Asir region. “The drones struck their targets with accuracy,” he added.

Saree urged Saudi citizens to stay away from all of the kingdom’s military sites, facilities, and airfields amid the retaliatory strikes.

His remarks came after Twitter users reported hearing an explosion in the Saudi capital. Some also circulated a video showing activation of Saudi Arabia’s US-made Patriot missile systems.

The counteroffensive was followed by the kingdom’s closing its airspace to all flights and shutting down all of its airports in Riyadh and the port city of Jeddah.

Yemeni Armed Forces have never ceased their defensive activities throughout the entire course of the war that the kingdom and its allies launched in 2015 to return power to Yemen’s former pro-Riyadh government.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have died and the whole Yemen has turned into what the United Nations describes as the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Under the pretext of helping out Saudi Arabia -- Washington’s most treasured regional ally after the Israeli regime -- former US president Donald Trump poured out advanced and precision arms and munition into the kingdom that Riyadh would, in turn, rain down on Yemen without any qualms.

The support included a $110-million arms deal with Riyadh, where Trump travelled in his maiden foreign trip at the height of the war. Washington would also lend ample logistical support, including bombing coordinates, and political patronage for the kingdom’s aggression against the impoverished country.

Saudi-led infanticide follows Yemen reprisal

Following the Yemeni forces’ reprisal, the Saudi-led coalition carried out a drone attack against a residence in the western Yemeni port city of al-Hudaydah, killing five members of the same family, including a child.

The attack that also wounded some others marked another violation by the coalition of a United Nations-mediated truce that is supposed to govern the city.

The coalition has been exercising a siege on the city, which is Yemen’s lifeline port, since the beginning of the war.

Saree said, “Yemen's retaliatory attacks will continue and expand as long as the US-Saudi aggression and siege on our country continue.”

 

Yemen Missile Drone Saudi Arabia

