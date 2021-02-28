Five Killed, Several Wounded in Myanmar Protests’ Bloody Day

Alwaght- At least four people have been killed and several more wounded in Myanmarese protests' bloodiest day on Sunday.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership on Feb. 1, over fraud in a November election.

A woman died of a suspected heart attack after police swooped to break up a Yangon teachers’ protest with stun grenades, Reuters reported.

Police also opened fire in Dawei in the south, killing three and wounding several, politician Kyaw Min Htike told Reuters from the town.

The Myanmar Now media outlet reported two people had been killed in a protest in the second city of Mandalay.