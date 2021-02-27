Saudi Coalition’s Last Breaths in Ma’rib

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 27 February 2021

Editor's Choice

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

News

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination

Kuwaiti actor Mishary Al Balam of COVID-19 days after he received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case Missing princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has urged the British police in a letter to re-investigate the alleged abduction of her older sister from a Cambridge street more than two decades ago.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids The new US President Joe Biden reopened a Trump-era detention center to lock up hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince The hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi flew to Istanbul on private jets owned by a company under the full control of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), leaked documents show.

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)’s support for the country’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s crimes in northern Iraq.

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings President Joe Biden reportedly is to call call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled release of a US intelligence report detailing the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials Members of the al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups are using the center of strategic Marib Province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-ravaged country, High-ranking Yemeni officials said on Tuesday, adding that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination Malcolm X has long been seen as a martyr who gave his life for the cause of Black liberation. Now, 56 years on since his dramatic killing, a letter written by a now-deceased NYPD officer is giving further credibility to what many authors, activists, and scholars have long alleged: the US government played a decisive role in Malcolm’s execution.

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide Canada’s parliament passed a motion saying that China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority constitutes genocide, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to do the same.

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN Civilian casualties rose sharply in Afghanistan after US-brokered peace talks began last year, the United Nations said in a report released on Tuesday.

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline Iran halted on Tuesday the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement following a deadline set by the Islamic Republic for the removal of US sanctions.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Kuwaiti Actor Dies after Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccination

Saudi Coalition’s Last Breaths in Ma’rib

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

How is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Seduced by Saudi Help Mirage?

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Saudi Coalition’s Last Breaths in Ma’rib

Saturday 27 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Coalition’s Last Breaths in Ma’rib
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The battle for Ma’rib these days is the central focus of the Yemen war, with all eyes being on its developments. 

Latest reports from the battle of the Yemeni army and popular committees against mercenaries and militants loyal to the resigned Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi suggest that the Yemeni nationalist forces have tightened Ma’rib encirclement and repelled heavy push by the opposite side to retake what it lost over the past few days. 

According to Yemeni media, heavy fighting continues around Al-Talaa Al-Hamra in western Ma’rib. Field sources also report of the Yemeni forces’ dominance of important positions in the chain of heights overlooking the city of Ma'rib from Al-Rak and Al-Zour on the west bank of the Ma'rib Dam to the area of ​​Al-Talaa Al-Hamra and Al-Atif and Eidat Al-Ra'a districts in the north. 

In an interview with Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Thursday, Major General Abdullah Hassan al-Jafari of Yemeni army said that the whole of Ma'rib province is under the control of the army and popular committees, and only Ma’rib the city is held by the Saudi mercenaries and terrorist groups. 

“A short time separates us from its liberation,” he added 

Explaining the latest situation on the battlefields in Ma'rib battlefronts, he said: "The army and the people's committees have made good progress from four fronts towards this city, liberating Al-Najd Al-Aswad, Al-Zour, Shab Al-Hamar, Al-Hifah, Wadi Arak, Qa'a Al-Manjura, Wadi Zanbah, Sanfah, and Al-Talaa Al-Hamra been in the latest advancements. "All these areas are five to seven kilometers away from Ma’rib city and so the city is encircled from all directions,” he added. 

The army and popular committees have advanced three kilometers close to Al-Jafinah and Jabal Khashab military camps as the last defense lines of the city, he said, adding that Sahn Al-Jen, another military camp close to the city surrounded by mountains, hosts the biggest ammunition storage of the mercenaries. 

But in addition to field advances, Lebanese-based Al Mayadeen news network reported on Thursday that a Yemeni ballistic missile had been fired and hit a gathering place of foreign commanders and soldiers, reportedly Saudi and British, in the city. The news network, citing military sources, held that “an explosion that shook Ma’rib took place in the Third Military Region in eastern Yemen. 

“The Missile strike targeted a meeting of the Saudi-led coalition’s military commanders and officers in Ma’rib,” reported Al Mayadeen, describing the attack “precise” and leaving casualties among the commanders. 

Saudi coalition resorts to ISIS, Al-Qaeda terrorist groups 

The advances of the Yemeni army in Ma’rib province continue as the Saudi coalition, in order to escape defeat in the face of Yemeni popular resistance and the loss of the strategic province, has resorted to the terrorist groups of ISIS and Al-Qaeda, sending fighters from them to Ma’rib fronts. ISIS recently published a statement stating that it fights beside the Saudi aggression in the significant province. 

Thousands of extremist elements from the provinces of Shabwa, Abyan, Hadhramaut, Aden, Lahij, Taiz, and the Western Coast have been recruited and dispatched to Ma’rib fronts to defend Riyadh’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon reported. 

The Saudi alliance is likely to push the Yemen war to a sectarian mode in a bid to mobilize terrorist and takfiri fighters against the popular Ansarullah and army forces. 

The US hypocritical game   

The high possibility of Ma’rib capture by the Yemeni resistance fighters has prompted White House officials to counter Yemeni advances to make it clear that announcing the policy of ending support for the Saudi invasion of Yemen is mere political rhetoric, and that Washington continues to support Riyadh against Sanaa's forces. In recent days, US Special Envoy to Yemen Timothy A. Lenderking met with fugitive president’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, during which the latter urged Washington to continue pressure on Sanaa. 

On Wednesday, Mohammad Abdelsalam, Ansarullah’s spokesman and chief negotiator, said that the fresh US stances are utter words and that the new administration has taken no practical steps to lift the ban on Ansarullah and end the war. “The US postures have been vacillating to the moment,” he was quoted as saying. 

“The imposed blockade is in place on the US strength and we cannot be duped into believing fascinating comments which are not true,” he commented, adding: “The war against our country ends with concrete steps and not words and slogans. In our viewpoint, the hostile forces have incurred political, military, and humanitarian losses. The military solution has been imposed on us and whenever we sought peaceful solutions, we were surprised by Washington’s declaration of war.” 

"Even the United Nations does not dare to condemn the siege against the Yemeni people, but we will not remain silent," said Mohammed Abdul Salam, noting that "the aggressors do not accept peaceful options." He said that the real peaceful option is to stop the aggression, not to prolong it. "The other side wants the war to continue, not to stop," he asserted. 

How is Ma’rib significant in Yemen war and political future? 

The war for the liberation of Ma'rib is very decisive, not only in this six-year aggression, but throughout the contemporary history of Yemen. Because the province has been under the mandate of Saudi Arabia for several decades. Ma’rib is oil-rich and an economic hub in the country and taking its control can help Sanaa weather a crucial part of the economic problems resulting from the sanctions. 

Moreover, Ma'rib is the last stronghold of the fugitive Mansour Hadi in the north and with the capture of this province, Ansarullah will build a barrier between the provinces of Al-Jawf, Saada, Imran, and Sanaa. The capture of Ma’rib will make a direct threat to the neighboring oil provinces in the east, including Hadhramaut and Shabwa. Once the province falls to Ansarullah, the revolutionary movement will be expected to launch a push eastward mainly to Safer oilfields. 

With Ma'rib capture, the balance of power in the war will change drastically in favor of Sanaa, because in this way Ansarullah will regain its control over the whole north over which it had control before the Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015, a development marking a big political and military defeat to the Saudi coalition. 

From another dimension, Ma’rib’s fall will awaken the UAE and Southern Transitional Council (STC) motivation for departure from the political alliance with Mansour Hadi, marking another defeat to Ansarullah’s political rival. Ma’rib is the bastion of the Islah party as the representative of the Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen. This explains why the STC sent no militants to help save Ma’rib. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Ansarullah War Ma’rib Saudi

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality