  Friday 26 February 2021

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

News

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case

Missing princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has urged the British police in a letter to re-investigate the alleged abduction of her older sister from a Cambridge street more than two decades ago.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids The new US President Joe Biden reopened a Trump-era detention center to lock up hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince The hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi flew to Istanbul on private jets owned by a company under the full control of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), leaked documents show.

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)’s support for the country’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s crimes in northern Iraq.

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings President Joe Biden reportedly is to call call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled release of a US intelligence report detailing the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials Members of the al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups are using the center of strategic Marib Province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-ravaged country, High-ranking Yemeni officials said on Tuesday, adding that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination Malcolm X has long been seen as a martyr who gave his life for the cause of Black liberation. Now, 56 years on since his dramatic killing, a letter written by a now-deceased NYPD officer is giving further credibility to what many authors, activists, and scholars have long alleged: the US government played a decisive role in Malcolm’s execution.

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide Canada’s parliament passed a motion saying that China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority constitutes genocide, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to do the same.

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN Civilian casualties rose sharply in Afghanistan after US-brokered peace talks began last year, the United Nations said in a report released on Tuesday.

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline Iran halted on Tuesday the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement following a deadline set by the Islamic Republic for the removal of US sanctions.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
Analysis

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Friday 26 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization
Alwaght- The shortage of coronavirus vaccine and vulnerability of the poor countries to this situation encourages abuses by some sides. 

For example, Israeli army radio on Wednesday reported that Tel Aviv may offer an Arab country considerable doses of Covid-19 vaccine in exchange for normalization of relations with the occupying regime. 

An Israeli official has confirmed that the vaccines will be supplied to some Arab countries after the completion of the process of normalization of political relations. 

Sources familiar with the offer said that one of the countries that would make a potential destination to the vaccines is the poor country of Mauritania. The delivery will be completed once the country normalizes with Tel Aviv. 

Interestingly, these vaccines are sent by the Israelis to some poor African countries through the mediation of the UAE, which just a few months ago during the Trump administration signed thaw agreement with the Israeli regime. 

Deprivation of Palestinians 

These vaccines are to be sent to other countries by the Israeli regime while the access of Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to inoculations is blocked by severe restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities. 

Legal and health experts highlight the Israeli commitments under the Oslo Accords, to which Tel Aviv is a signatory. It is also required to provide the vaccines needed by residents of the West Bank and Gaza. While by January 29, over one-fourth of the Israelis were inoculated, no vaccination program was started in majorly Palestinian concentration regions. It was until then that President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced delivery of 10,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine as part of 2-million dose commitment for West Bank and Gaza. 

There is a lack of consensus over who is responsible for the vaccination program in West Bank and Gaza. Some refer to the Geneva Convention, which states that those who occupy a territory– in this case, for example, the Israeli regime– are responsible for the health of those living there. Therefore, given the siege of the Gaza Strip and the occupation of many areas of the West Bank, the Israelis themselves are responsible for the lives of Palestinian citizens and have a duty to provide the required vaccine. 

Using the Covid-19 vaccine instrumentally 

Declining to provide the Palestinians with the vaccines on the one hand and conditionally sending vaccines to some African and Arab countries bears witness to the Israeli abuse of the health crisis as coronavirus continues to take lives and mar the healthcare systems. The Israelis are being largely abusive by tying the vaccine supplies to normalization. 

Tel Aviv focuses its vaccine abuse policy on poor African states. Given the inequity in access to the vaccines worldwide as the distribution process rocked by discrimination, the Israeli regime puts the biggest focus on the low-income African countries. 

This policy discloses a bitter reality: Tel Aviv spares no inhumane and unethical effort for normalized ties with other countries and realization of its goals. 

 

