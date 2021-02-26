Iraq Payroll System Transformation: Reasons, Necessities

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 26 February 2021

Editor's Choice

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization The Israelis offer vaccines to the countries recognizing them, leaving Palestinian devoid of inoculations against the pandemic.

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

News

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case

Missing princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has urged the British police in a letter to re-investigate the alleged abduction of her older sister from a Cambridge street more than two decades ago.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids The new US President Joe Biden reopened a Trump-era detention center to lock up hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince The hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi flew to Istanbul on private jets owned by a company under the full control of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), leaked documents show.

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)’s support for the country’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s crimes in northern Iraq.

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings President Joe Biden reportedly is to call call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled release of a US intelligence report detailing the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials Members of the al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups are using the center of strategic Marib Province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-ravaged country, High-ranking Yemeni officials said on Tuesday, adding that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination Malcolm X has long been seen as a martyr who gave his life for the cause of Black liberation. Now, 56 years on since his dramatic killing, a letter written by a now-deceased NYPD officer is giving further credibility to what many authors, activists, and scholars have long alleged: the US government played a decisive role in Malcolm’s execution.

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide Canada’s parliament passed a motion saying that China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority constitutes genocide, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to do the same.

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN Civilian casualties rose sharply in Afghanistan after US-brokered peace talks began last year, the United Nations said in a report released on Tuesday.

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline Iran halted on Tuesday the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement following a deadline set by the Islamic Republic for the removal of US sanctions.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq

Iraq Payroll System Transformation: Reasons, Necessities

Tel Aviv Abuses Covid Vaccine For Normalization

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids

What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince

How is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Seduced by Saudi Help Mirage?

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings

How Significant is Ma’rib Liberation in Yemen Conflict?

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat

Trump Funneled Reelection Donor Funds into Private Business

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs

US Protests to China in Own backyard as Biden Pivots to Asia

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Iraq Payroll System Transformation: Reasons, Necessities

Friday 26 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq Payroll System Transformation: Reasons, Necessities
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- In the first months of 2021, in addition to being embroiled in political tensions, Iraq became mired in an economic crisis more than before. In the last months of 2020, the government and parliament launched a plan to deal with the consequences of the economic crisis, among them the budget deficit financing law and the devaluation of the national currency dinar against the US dollar. Now, in the new situation, the government has resorted to launching "personnel number system" (PNS) to compensate for the budget deficit and the ability to pay employees' salaries. Based on this arrangement, the government intends to eliminate all salaried employees who have several illegal payments. 

Pushing towards financial discipline 

Recently, Deputy Minister of Planning Maher Hamad unveiled the details of the PNS, which will prevent employees from being paid more than one salary. Ministry of Planning and the National Statistics Organization are working to set up the PNS. Kurdistan region in the north is not included in this plan, and according to Hamad, Baghdad told Erbil if it wants a transparent interaction with the central government, it must announce its decision to join the system. 

According to this system, all employees and retirees, contract workers, day laborers or companies of this ministry will have a personnel number that will be connected to the payroll output in the ministry of economy. After that, the information will be networked and each government employee will have an ID card including personnel number, organizational hierarchy, organizational position, salary and other information, and this system will prevent the payment of more than one salary to employees. 

The organization of salaries and the increase of financial discipline can be considered a necessity in the context of the economic crisis in Iraq. Here are some reasons behind this system introduction. 

Large number of government employees and government inability to pay them: Undoubtedly, the most important driving force behind the creation of the "sophisticated" PNS is the government's inability to finance the payment of salaries. Low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak have had the largest role in rise of this situation. 

In Iraq, with a population of 39 million, about 4 million are government employees, of whom 1.85 million are civil service employees and the rest are Iraqi armed forces personnel. It is noteworthy that Baghdad needs $118 million a day to pay the salaries of government employees, which means that the central government must have more than $3.5 billion in national resources in one month. As oil prices slumped and the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the government faced serious problems in obtaining the necessary funding, and this has prompted parliament and the government in 2021 to struggle for a remedy for the situation. 

The government of Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi has resorted to a plan to reduce the rate of the dinar against the US dollar to reverse the budget deficit in 2021. In previous years, each dollar rate was set for a range of 1190 to 1250 Iraqi dinars, but now, according to the government's plan, it will increase to 1450 in order for the government to be able to pay employees in dinars. More precisely, if an Iraqi employee was paid 1 million dinars with 1,200-dinar US dollar, he would receive the equivalent of $840, but in the new situation where the rate of the dinar has dropped by 16 to 17 percent, this amount is for one person with a monthly salary of one million dinars reaches about $600. 

Iraq's reliance on oil revenues: One considerable point is Iraq's excessive dependence on oil revenues. About 90% of the nation's incomes come from oil sales, and this means that amid the oil price fluctuations, the government funding is easily affected. Introduction of the PNS is undeniably necessary to organize the government expenses in the middle of the global oil markets recession. 

Receiving illegal pensions from the government: Another case of rife corruption in Iraq is the reception of illegal pensions from the government. After 2003, many people in Iraq used their influence and law loopholes to arrange several monthly payments in their names and names of others. This has always been a source of the government payment crisis as it had to make excessive payments. For example, about one million non-Iraqis are receiving pensions from the central government in Baghdad. The reality is that Iraq has the largest number of government employees in the region compared to its population. This apparently necessitates such a system by the government. 

People distrust the banking sector: Another push for the PNS‌ is Iraq's transition to sophisticated banking system and restoration of popular trust. Currently, about 81 banks are active across Iraq and the Kurdish region. Despite this large number of banks, both Iraqi and international ones, people do not much trust the banking system in their country. They do not open accounts or receive bank cards. Cash is very common in Iraq and people prefer to carry cash even in large amounts with them, and of course this has proven problematic for them. 

The government of PM al-Kadhimi advocates implementation of the electronic government to block corruption and give room to transparency. The government and central bank have on their agenda launching a national payment network. The PNS is one link in a chain of measures that will refer the employees to sophisticated banking system and thus solve a multitude of payroll problems. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Payroll Corruption Banking District

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality