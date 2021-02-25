Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case

Missing Dubai Princess Urges British Police to Investigate Sister’s Abduction Case

Missing princess Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has urged the British police in a letter to re-investigate the alleged abduction of her older sister from a Cambridge street more than two decades ago.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids The new US President Joe Biden reopened a Trump-era detention center to lock up hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince The hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi flew to Istanbul on private jets owned by a company under the full control of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), leaked documents show.

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)’s support for the country’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s crimes in northern Iraq.

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings President Joe Biden reportedly is to call call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled release of a US intelligence report detailing the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials Members of the al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups are using the center of strategic Marib Province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-ravaged country, High-ranking Yemeni officials said on Tuesday, adding that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination Malcolm X has long been seen as a martyr who gave his life for the cause of Black liberation. Now, 56 years on since his dramatic killing, a letter written by a now-deceased NYPD officer is giving further credibility to what many authors, activists, and scholars have long alleged: the US government played a decisive role in Malcolm’s execution.

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide Canada’s parliament passed a motion saying that China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority constitutes genocide, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to do the same.

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN Civilian casualties rose sharply in Afghanistan after US-brokered peace talks began last year, the United Nations said in a report released on Tuesday.

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline Iran halted on Tuesday the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement following a deadline set by the Islamic Republic for the removal of US sanctions.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq

Thursday 25 February 2021

Thursday 25 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq
Alwaght- Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil.

The first attack took place on Thursday evening when a convoy of vehicles with the coalition was moving in the southern Baghdad neighborhood of Yusufiyah.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as a result of the explosion.

Earlier in the day, Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network, citing an unnamed security source, reported that a roadside bomb had gone off near a convoy of trucks carrying logistics belonging to the US-led coalition forces on a highway in Babil province in central Iraq.

The source added that the blast caused damage to one of the vehicles, but did not result in any casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, which are the latest in a series of explosions that have targeted US occupation forces over the past few months.

On February 18, a roadside bomb struck a convoy of trucks belonging to the US-led coalition forces as it was moving along al-Diwaniyah highway in Iraq’s central province of al-Qadisiyah. The blast damaged a vehicle and wounded an Iraqi guard.

The attacks come amid rising anti-US sentiment, which has intensified since last year's assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were targeted along with their companions on January 3, 2020 in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.

Currently, there are approximately 2,500 American troops in Iraq.

 

Iraq Baghdad Babil US-Led Coaltion

