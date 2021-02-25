Roadside Bombs Target US-Led Coalition Convoys in Iraq

Alwaght- Two separate roadside bombs struck convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraqi cities of Baghdad and Babil.

The first attack took place on Thursday evening when a convoy of vehicles with the coalition was moving in the southern Baghdad neighborhood of Yusufiyah.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries as a result of the explosion.

Earlier in the day, Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network, citing an unnamed security source, reported that a roadside bomb had gone off near a convoy of trucks carrying logistics belonging to the US-led coalition forces on a highway in Babil province in central Iraq.

The source added that the blast caused damage to one of the vehicles, but did not result in any casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, which are the latest in a series of explosions that have targeted US occupation forces over the past few months.

On February 18, a roadside bomb struck a convoy of trucks belonging to the US-led coalition forces as it was moving along al-Diwaniyah highway in Iraq’s central province of al-Qadisiyah. The blast damaged a vehicle and wounded an Iraqi guard.

The attacks come amid rising anti-US sentiment, which has intensified since last year's assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were targeted along with their companions on January 3, 2020 in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.

Currently, there are approximately 2,500 American troops in Iraq.