Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 25 February 2021

Editor's Choice

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

News

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids

The new US President Joe Biden reopened a Trump-era detention center to lock up hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince The hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi flew to Istanbul on private jets owned by a company under the full control of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), leaked documents show.

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)’s support for the country’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s crimes in northern Iraq.

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings President Joe Biden reportedly is to call call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled release of a US intelligence report detailing the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials Members of the al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups are using the center of strategic Marib Province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-ravaged country, High-ranking Yemeni officials said on Tuesday, adding that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination Malcolm X has long been seen as a martyr who gave his life for the cause of Black liberation. Now, 56 years on since his dramatic killing, a letter written by a now-deceased NYPD officer is giving further credibility to what many authors, activists, and scholars have long alleged: the US government played a decisive role in Malcolm’s execution.

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide Canada’s parliament passed a motion saying that China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority constitutes genocide, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to do the same.

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN Civilian casualties rose sharply in Afghanistan after US-brokered peace talks began last year, the United Nations said in a report released on Tuesday.

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline Iran halted on Tuesday the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement following a deadline set by the Islamic Republic for the removal of US sanctions.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP For Iraqis, this is a cover for the Americans to stay in the country while they are asked to leave.

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran Washington is pushing for Iranian steps while it is the party that violated the deal by withdrawing and hence triggering the Iranian response.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids

Saudi Journalist’s Assassins Flew to Turkey on Planes under Control of Crown Prince

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman

How Significant is Ma’rib Liberation in Yemen Conflict?

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

Biden’s Bin Salman Snub: Possible Scenarios and Effects

What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings

Fatah Division Rooted in Pro-Resistance Orientations in the Movement: Expert

Israeli Regime Breakdown Predictions: Why Are Israeli Leaders Afraid?

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

American Tech Giants Are Partnering with India’s Strongman Leader to Crackdown on Dissent

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids

Thursday 25 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Biden Reopens Trump-Era Detention Center for Refugee Kids
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The new US President Joe Biden reopened a Trump-era detention center to lock up hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children.

Biden reopened the site – a reverted camp for oil field workers in Carrizo Springs, Texas — to hold 700 refugee children.

The camp will be home to kids between the ages of 13 and 17, dozens of whom have already arrived there, according to an internal Customs and Border Protection document (CBP).

Under an agreement — the Flores Settlement Agreement — CBP is prohibited from holding children for more than three days.

The same agreement says asylum-seeking children transferred to ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement} detention centers cannot spend more than 20 days there, after which they must be released.

Around 200 children had already been held up for over 48 hours, and in the case of nine child refugees, for over 72 hours, which exceeds the maximum limit.

Last month, the CBP encountered 5,707 child refugees at the southwest border, almost a thousand more than in December, 4,855.

The Biden administration, which came under fire for reopening the child detention facility, has defended the move as a temporary fix in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

It claimed that the notorious facility was reopened since the Office of Refugee Resettlement cannot house as many asylum seekers as before due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The US president had promised to roll back Trump’s assault on the country’s immigration system.

As part of his policy, Trump called for the criminal prosecutions of every adult illegally crossing the border and, as a result, led to the separation of thousands of families.

Biden’s reopening of the refugee detention center has drawn criticism from his fellow Democrats, who compared his move to Trump’s “keeping children in cages” policy.

The lawyers working to reunite those refugee children and parents are still trying to locate the parents of 506 children, according to a new court filing, which said on Wednesday attorneys were looking for the parents of 506 children.

They said on Wednesday that they have found the parents of 105 children in the past month. About 322 of the 506 children are believed to have been deported.

The filing is the first under the Biden administration, which is now responsible for the reunification of the separated families.

Biden revokes Trump’s pause on green cards

The US president revoked on Wednesday a Trump-era policy that blocked many green card applicants from entering the US.

Trump issued the ban last year, citing protection for American workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden rescinded the visa ban, saying that the policy had prevented families from reuniting in the United States and harmed US businesses.

Human rights advocates had called for Biden to lift the visa ban, which was set to expire on March 31.

Biden, however, left in place another ban that restricted most foreign temporary worker and affected hundreds of thousands of US businesses.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Biden Detention Center Refugee Kids

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality