Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 24 February 2021

Editor's Choice

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans Saudi Arabia intensifies its efforts for defense industry independence as it may face exports blockade from alies.

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

News

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party

Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)’s support for the country’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)’s crimes in northern Iraq.

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings President Joe Biden reportedly is to call call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled release of a US intelligence report detailing the brutal killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials Members of the al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups are using the center of strategic Marib Province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-ravaged country, High-ranking Yemeni officials said on Tuesday, adding that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination Malcolm X has long been seen as a martyr who gave his life for the cause of Black liberation. Now, 56 years on since his dramatic killing, a letter written by a now-deceased NYPD officer is giving further credibility to what many authors, activists, and scholars have long alleged: the US government played a decisive role in Malcolm’s execution.

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide Canada’s parliament passed a motion saying that China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority constitutes genocide, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to do the same.

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN Civilian casualties rose sharply in Afghanistan after US-brokered peace talks began last year, the United Nations said in a report released on Tuesday.

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline Iran halted on Tuesday the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement following a deadline set by the Islamic Republic for the removal of US sanctions.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP For Iraqis, this is a cover for the Americans to stay in the country while they are asked to leave.

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran Washington is pushing for Iranian steps while it is the party that violated the deal by withdrawing and hence triggering the Iranian response.

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials

Reuters Serves as Tool for British Influence across World: Leaked

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party

How is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Seduced by Saudi Help Mirage?

Defense Independence in Saudi Vision 2030: Goals, Plans

What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Biden to Call Saudi King Salman ahead of Releasing Khashoggi Findings

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

Biden’s Bin Salman Snub: Possible Scenarios and Effects

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline

How is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Seduced by Saudi Help Mirage?

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman

Israeli Nukes: A Threat to International Security Under Western Silence

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP

What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination

How Significant is Ma’rib Liberation in Yemen Conflict?

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party

Wednesday 24 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Denounces EU Expression of Support for Pro-Kurdish Party
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkey condemned the European Union (EU)'s support for the country's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), saying the bloc should rather be concerned about the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)'s crimes in northern Iraq.

"For once, you could perhaps be concerned about the PKK, a terrorist organization on the EU list, which brutally executed 13 people in Gara, Iraq. Or would that get you into trouble with the PKK lobby?" Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The remarks came after the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, issued a statement on Turkey's recent actions against some members of the HDP.

"The European Union is gravely concerned about the continuing pressure against the HDP and several of its members, which has materialized lately through arrests, replacing elected mayors, what seem to be politically-motivated judicial proceedings and the attempt of lifting parliamentary immunities of Members of the Grand National Assembly," the statement said.

On February 14, Turkish officials said PKK militants had executed over a dozen kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq. 

Turkish police detained 718 people in 40 cities over alleged links to the Kurdish militants it blamed for the executions.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said heads of the HDP in cities and districts were among those detained.

The PKK said the 13 men had died when Turkish forces bombed the cave where the captives were being held.

Stano further stressed that any alleged wrongdoing or crime needed to be subject to due process and that the presumption of innocence must be safeguarded.

The HDP is Turkey's second-largest opposition party after the Republican People's Party (CHP).

The Turkish government has long accused the HDP of having links to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

In recent years, Ankara has jailed dozens of mayors and other officials from the HDP. The party denies having any links with the separatist militants.

The PKK has for decades used Iraq's mountainous areas as a springboard for attacks on Turkish troops.

PKK militants also regularly clash with Turkish forces in the Kurdish-dominated southeast of Turkey attached to northern Iraq.

The militant group has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the decades-long conflict between Turkey and the Kurdish militant group.

A shaky ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish government collapsed in July 2015. Attacks on Turkish security forces have increased since then.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey HDP PKK EU

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality