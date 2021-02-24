What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 24 February 2021

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials

Members of the al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups are using the center of strategic Marib Province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-ravaged country, High-ranking Yemeni officials said on Tuesday, adding that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination Malcolm X has long been seen as a martyr who gave his life for the cause of Black liberation. Now, 56 years on since his dramatic killing, a letter written by a now-deceased NYPD officer is giving further credibility to what many authors, activists, and scholars have long alleged: the US government played a decisive role in Malcolm’s execution.

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide Canada’s parliament passed a motion saying that China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority constitutes genocide, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to do the same.

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN Civilian casualties rose sharply in Afghanistan after US-brokered peace talks began last year, the United Nations said in a report released on Tuesday.

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline Iran halted on Tuesday the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement following a deadline set by the Islamic Republic for the removal of US sanctions.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP For Iraqis, this is a cover for the Americans to stay in the country while they are asked to leave.

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran Washington is pushing for Iranian steps while it is the party that violated the deal by withdrawing and hence triggering the Iranian response.

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya The UN Secretary-General urged on Tuesday withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, as the African state is moving toward the formation of a unity government ten years after its revolution.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination

Canada's Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

Reuters Serves as Tool for British Influence across World: Leaked

What's behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Civilian Casualties Soared in Afghanistan after US-Brokered Peace Talks: UN

How is Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Seduced by Saudi Help Mirage?

Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials

How Significant is Ma'rib Liberation in Yemen Conflict?

Biden's Bin Salman Snub: Possible Scenarios and Effects

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports

NATO Force Increase in Iraq "Unjustified": Iraqi MP

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

Deathbed Confession Says NYPD, FBI Responsible for Malcolm X Assassination

Libya's Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt

Israeli Regime Breakdown Predictions: Why Are Israeli Leaders Afraid?

Reuters Serves as Tool for British Influence across World: Leaked

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran

What's behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Iran Ends Implanting Additional Protocol Following Sanctions Deadline

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on 'Enemies': Paper

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

What's Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief's Iraq Visit?

Ansarullah Hails Italy's Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq's Erbil Kills One, Injures Six

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Iran Leader Predicts 'Brilliant Future' for Iraqi Youths

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Wednesday 24 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
What’s behind New US Military Bases in Syria?

Alwaght- In the past few days, Syrian and Iraqi sources reported about commencement of construction of a new US military base in a border triangle of Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. The sources added that a convoy of American forces comprised of tens of trucks carrying construction materials, as well as weaponry and logistics, on Saturday entered Syria’s Ain Diwar village of Derik District in Qamishli through Iraq-Syria Al-Walid border crossing.

Geopolitical Futures website reported that the under-construction base is the newest one hosting the US-led Western coalition in Hasakah, which is controlled by the Syrian Kurds and lies near the Turkish borders.

This report comes as over the past weeks reports talked about removal of the US forces from Tal Allaw to Al-Yaarabya near the Iraqi borders and also establishment of a number of military bases around Ramilan oilfields in northeastern Hasakah. The actions of the new US administration show a change in the foreign policy of the country in Syria compared to the presidency of Donald Trump, and this has made the goals of the American occupiers to establish a new military base in Hasakah province an important issue in the eyes of the political observers.

Derik base: the first tangible step to US military strategy review

The establishment of a new military base in the strategic Deirk region, east of the city of Qamishli, could initially be linked to a review of US political and military strategy. In this regard, the new US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austen has already ordered a complete review of the deployment of US forces around the world.

It is noteworthy that since earlier this year, 11 military convoys of the so-called anti-ISIS western coalition have entered northern Syria. The new American base will be located in the same geopolitical position in the Ain Diwar area northeast of the city of Al-Malikiyah in the Iraq-Syria-Turkey border triangle and in the extreme northeast of Hasakah. The area is close to the recent Turkish military operation field on Iraqi soil in Duhok province.

Setting up this base is of strategic importance in three aspects. First of all, it should be noted that the construction of this military base in the Derik region could establish a barrier to a military confrontation between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)— led by the Democratic Union Party— and Turkey and its military. Second, the base is of significance to Washington in preventing Russian and Syrian forces from advancing toward the border triangle to the village of Ain Diwar. And third, the new base in northern Syria will also allow US forces to respond quickly to regional threats.

US special goals behind new Syria base

Three aims drive the US construction of a new base in Hasakah.

The first goal is driven by the intention to pave the way for its continued presence in region in a way that does not arouse the sensitivity of Iraq and Syria. Washington is well aware that its troops will have no place in the future of Iraq, and according to a resolution of the Iraqi parliament on January 5, 2020; they must leave the country as soon as possible. Therefore, from now on, it seems that the Americans are seeking to establish an alternative base for the transfer of their forces in the areas adjoining the Iraqi border and along Iraqi and Syrian Kurdistan region.

The second goal is to lay the groundwork for the transfer and strengthening of the ISIS terrorist group on the Iraqi-Syrian border. Over the past years, the Americans facilitated ISIS presence on the Iraqi-Syrian borders for political gains and destabilization in the region.

Another goal is to raise bargaining chips in the face of such powerful regional actors in the Syrian crisis as Iran. Continued presence in Syria will consolidate the American position in the whole region and enables the White House to use it as a lever to put strains on its rivals especially Tehran whose activities in Syria are constantly on the rise in Syria.

Moreover, Washington intends to ensure the Syrian Kurds of continued support on the ground to prevent their drift towards cooperation and partnership with the central government in Damascus and also Russia. At the same time, reiteration of commitment to the Israeli interests is another reason the Americans are building new bases in the war-ravaged country. 

 

