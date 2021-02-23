Israeli Regime Breakdown Predictions: Why Are Israeli Leaders Afraid?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 23 February 2021

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Qatar's top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP For Iraqis, this is a cover for the Americans to stay in the country while they are asked to leave.

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran Washington is pushing for Iranian steps while it is the party that violated the deal by withdrawing and hence triggering the Iranian response.

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya The UN Secretary-General urged on Tuesday withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, as the African state is moving toward the formation of a unity government ten years after its revolution.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official Russia said on Tuesday the US has declined its invitation attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, Sputnik reported.

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son Amnesty International urged on Monday Saudi regime to release a Palestinian official and his son, citing Mohammed al-Khudari’s worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate health care.

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged differences with US new President Joe Biden.

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani Iran will return to full implementation of its commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if the US removes all “illegal” sanctions it has unilaterally re-imposed on the Islamic Republic after quitting the accord, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six Several rockets were fired at a US military base in the city of Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday night, killing a contractor and wounding several others including an American service member.

Analysis

Israeli Regime Breakdown Predictions: Why Are Israeli Leaders Afraid?

Tuesday 23 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Breakdown Predictions: Why Are Israeli Leaders Afraid?
Alwaght- Yuval Diskin, former head of the Israeli Internal Securitate Service (Shabak), in an article recently punished by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, warned about risk of Israeli regime collapse after a generation and said that the risks threaten Israel are not external. They are “internal.”

The important issue now is that while acknowledging the internal crises that the regime is struggling with, he acknowledges the possibility of the breakdown of Israel as a result of crises that occur in many other countries of the world, but the serious negative effects of them are usually revolution and overthrow of the political system and even partition, but not the total fall of them.

Now the question is why are the Israeli politicians and elites see possible the breakdown of this occupying regime?

A regime imposed on the region for imperialist interests

One of the main reasons for the fear of collapse among the Israeli leaders is the artificial and imposed nature of the regime, which has made it an unusual member and incompatible with other countries in the region and a set of states that exist in the same region. Therefore, the Israeli regime cannot adapt to the environment in which it lives and become a compatible member with other members and components of the regional system.  

The geopolitical importance of the West Asia region as the heart of world developments in the second half of the twentieth century and the significance of the oil made Western imperialism aware of the necessary to get a foothold to intervene in the region. Therefore, a foreign element had to be injected into the region in order to provide a strong foothold for the Western powers to exploit the region and loot its natural wealth. In fact, the Israeli regime has served the US for four decades as a reinforcer of the world polarization following the Second World War in one of the world’s most strategic regions. From its inception, therefore, the Israeli regime served Western imperialism more than anything else, more like a military garrison than a state.

Its dependent and instrumental nature can be well understood by focusing on its full reliance on foreign political, military and economic aids. The Israeli economic situation is largely determined by its role as the gendarme of US imperialism in the region. It receives more aid than any other country in the world, much of which is spent on militarism.

That is why, after Britain's unwavering support for the establishment of the so-called Jewish state under the Balfour Declaration of 1917, the US became a major supporter of the Israelis as it won the First World War and started to play role of a power in West Asian developments. The activities of the "Zionist Organization of America" ​​during the war led to the increase of Jewish immigrants in the Palestinian territories to the point of establishing the Israeli regime. US President Franklin Roosevelt declared his firm support for the Zionist plan. As President Harry Truman did after him, and this domino continued to date.

Israeli regime; the nationless state

Despite the fact that the Israeli regime ostensibly holds all components making up a state like land, population, and power, the lack of nation— a population with a genuine sense of belonging with a common history and willingness for coexistence— as the main element constituting a state existed since the beginning and is heavily felt to date.

That is why the former Shabak director points to this important component in mentioning some of the reasons for concern about the disappearance of Israel in the near future. He wrote in the article: "According to the facts and data of the Israeli Central Statistics Office, after 40 years, half of the Israeli citizens will be Haridis and Arabs, and it is important to know what the two groups have in common today and why in the future, they will paint the government picture and affect its power and existence in another 30 or 40 years."

Although this Israeli official mentioned these two social groups, this is applicable on all Jews settling in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Jews settled in the Palestinian territories arrived there from all parts of the world under an organized project, and their migration reason vacillated between developments between the two world wars and their quest for welfare. A large number of the Israeli Jews still tie their national identity to somewhere outside the occupied territories and within another nationality.

Diskin acknowledges “many [Israeli] citizens prefer to live in another part of the world rather than Israel.” The Israeli regime is now facing reverse immigration under which the settlers, for an array of reasons from constant feeling of insecurity to the shattering of the dream of excellent social welfare, are leaving the occupied territories for other countries.

Zionist ideology expiration

Zionism is an ideological bond linking to each other the components of the so-called Jewish state. Zionism argues that the Jews are the “chosen people” of God and Palestine is the “Promised Land.” Zionism always promotes the idea that the Jews are non-integrable in other people and that they should have their own state. This interpretation of the religious texts was highlighted by the secular Jews in the form of historical legacy and documents. Still, in the past three decades, religious dispositions grew and so did the divisions between the religious fundamentalists and secular Zionists.

In such circumstances, the Israeli regime is far from being able to manage religious conflicts as it pleases. Religious parties and movements want to define the Zionist regime as a Jewish regime and institutionalize religious discrimination. Secular parties on the other side try to integrate non-Jewish minorities into society by emphasizing the secular nature of the regime. This conflict removes the cover from the contradictions present in the heart of the Zionist ideology. 

 

Israel Collapse Occupation West Palestine

