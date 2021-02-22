Fatah Division Rooted in Pro-Resistance Orientations in the Movement: Expert

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatari FM's Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Qatari FM's Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar's top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What's Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief's Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US's Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

UAE-Backed Militants Tortured Yemeni Journalist: Report

Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) militant group have arbitrarily detained and possibly tortured a journalist since last September, the Human Rights Watch says.

Saudi War on Yemen Doomed to Failure: Iran Top FM Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen is doomed to failure, emphasizing that the West-backed regime will not be able to impose its will on the Yemeni people through negotiations either.

Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

Israeli Regime Expands Dimona Nuclear Weapons Facility Israel regime is expanding its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, recently published satellite images by the International panel on fissile material have revealed. Israel has acknowledged the existence of the Dimona nuclear reactor; however it neither confirms nor denies the purpose of the facility.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP For Iraqis, this is a cover for the Americans to stay in the country while they are asked to leave.

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran Washington is pushing for Iranian steps while it is the party that violated the deal by withdrawing and hence triggering the Iranian response.

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya The UN Secretary-General urged on Tuesday withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, as the African state is moving toward the formation of a unity government ten years after its revolution.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official Russia said on Tuesday the US has declined its invitation attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, Sputnik reported.

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son Amnesty International urged on Monday Saudi regime to release a Palestinian official and his son, citing Mohammed al-Khudari’s worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate health care.

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged differences with US new President Joe Biden.

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani Iran will return to full implementation of its commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if the US removes all “illegal” sanctions it has unilaterally re-imposed on the Islamic Republic after quitting the accord, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six Several rockets were fired at a US military base in the city of Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday night, killing a contractor and wounding several others including an American service member.

alwaght.com
Fatah Division Rooted in Pro-Resistance Orientations in the Movement: Expert

Tuesday 23 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Fatah Division Rooted in Pro-Resistance Orientations in the Movement: Expert

Alwaght- Reports from West Bank suggest that the Fatah movement is inching towards a political crisis a few months before the scheduled general elections amid broadening divisions which have gone so wide that the Central Committee of the movement has failed to settle the internal differences at a meeting it held recently in Ramallah. 

Such a situation promotes some questions: Will Fatah infighting delay the elections? Will it influence the relations with Hamas? 

Alwaght arranged an interview with Palestinian Affairs expert Majid Safataj, asking him these questions and more. 

The operational forces within Fatah opposed to the political leadership’s will to compromise 

Safataj believes that the differences between Fatah and the Palestinian Authority are not limited to the period of the foundation of the Palestinian Authority. Rather, the roots of the current divisions should be traced back to the early 1950s. After the foundation of Fatah, Arab countries formed the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) in an effort to contain the Palestinian resistance. 

Mr Safataj added the Fatah movement, which was also a member of the PLO, gradually changed its way of fighting. The armed struggle against the Israeli occupation gave its place to negotiation and political struggle which is itself influenced by the compromising approach of the Arab regimes in the face of the West. Part of Fatah embraced some compromising transformation and since its negotiations with the Israeli regime and signing of the Oslo Agreements in 1991, and choosing to make compromises to Tel Aviv, these differences were present. Such an approach made some of the political factions and figures constantly discontented. In other words, part of Fatah's body and leadership have been against the adoption of a compromising approach. 

“Even after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2005 following general elections, the pro-compromise and reconciliation faction of the Fatah movement fought against the Hamas but over time as the Israeli regime declined to fulfill its promises, the pro-compromise front proved invalid and unreliable. After nearly 30 years of negotiations, Palestinians made no gains, and now a considerable part of Fatah's body oppose continuing this path. At the time being, Fatah’s operational forces are reluctant to follow organizational mindset or obey the leadership, and this leaves a joint list in doubt.” 

Hamas seeks to save its popularity and legitimacy among Palestinians 

Commenting on Fatah leaders’ claims that they are not after securing the presidency of the Palestinian Authority and if an agreement was made between the movement and Fatah, Mr Safataj said that in the first place it is necessary to take into account that Hamas is devoid of a cohesive organizational network to make definitely unified stances. Moreover, it should also be taken into consideration that Hamas-Fatah relations should be interpreted in terms of brotherly ties which are always chilly. Current Hamas policy is similar to that of Lebanese Hezbollah which due to political considerations chooses to avoid presence in key posts. 

“So far, Hamas declined membership of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, because should it join the organization, it will have to abide by the rules, among them the recognition of the Israeli regime. This is somehow the source of its popularity and legitimacy among the Palestinian people. Hamas does not want to lose this status by securing Palestinian Authority posts.” 

The election will boost the resistant factions 

The political expert also was asked about the influence of the elections on the struggle against the Israeli occupation and also the Arab-Israeli normalization process. He held that to get an accurate assessment, we need to look back at the past Palestinian elections. By a look at the 1990s elections, we can see that they take their cue from Hezbollah and are inspired by the Islamic Republic in Iran. The new elections will very likely put on shaky ground the PLO and Palestinian Authority and reciprocally boost the position of the pro-liberation fighters. “So we can say that the elections and their outcomes will strengthen the Axis of Resistance and return to the ideas of the 1950s in which armed struggle was the key path of the Palestinian groups for liberation.”

 

