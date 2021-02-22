Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt

Alwaght- Libya’s interior minister survived a "well-planned" assassination attempt outside the capital Tripoli were gunmen opened fire at his motorcade on Sunday.

According to a statement by the ministry, the gunmen encroached on Bashagha’s convoy on an armored Toyota truck fitted with a machine gun, and opened fired on the motorcade, as the minister was on his way “returning from his residence in Janzur.”

One of Bashagha’s guards and one of the assailants were killed in an exchange of fire that followed.

An interior ministry official confirmed that Bashagha is safe and unharmed.

The guards pursued the escaping vehicle, but it overturned and they were able to arrest two people at last.

Bashagha told Reuters that, “It is not an incident that came by chance, but was well-planned.”

Condemning the incident, UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, said on twitter that such “reckless” attempts are aimed at “derailing the political process” and threaten “the stability and security” of the country.

The shooting came as the Government of National Accord (GNA), in which Bashagha serves, prepares to establish a new interim government in a process led by the United Nations.

Libya had experienced a period of relative calm in the recent weeks, although heavy gunfire could be heard from central Tripoli over the weekend.