No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman

Alwaght- Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that there have not been contacts between Iran and the new US administration.

The comments follow claims by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan who said on Sunday Washington had begun to communicate with Iran over a set of issues, among them nuclear talks and detention of the US citizens in Iran.

“This news is not true as it was said, and there is no direct dialogue between Iran and the United States in any field. Our priority is the release of Iranian prisoners in the United States,” Khatibzadeh said in his response to the Sullivan statement.

Since assumption of power at the White House, the new US administration expressed openness to talks with Iran and return to the nuclear agreement.

Tehran says Washington was the party that withdrew from the 2015 deal and so it should first return and lift all sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic following Trump withdrawal in May 2018.

“If (the US) wants Iran to return to its commitments, it must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification … then we will return to our commitments,” Iran’s Leader Sayed Ali Khamenei said on February 7.

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran said Iran will not make the first step to restore the deal with five powers.

Iran began to scale down its commitments to the nuclear agreement in mid-2020 after its ultimatum to the US government to lift the sanctions and return to the deal met no answer from Trump administration.

Trump scrapped the agreement and reinstated all the anti-Iranian sanctions unilaterally as part of the “maximum pressure” campaign architected by his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.