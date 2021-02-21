Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 February 2021

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman

No US-Iran Talks Yet: Spokesman

Iran says it will not talk to the US before lifting the illegal sanctions.

China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal The move follows several months of standoff that caused the two sides to intensify their military presence in the disputed area.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports This is a major development as regular Yemeni army along with Ansarullah popular movement are advancing to seize the strategic Ma’rib province.

New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq The attack comes as the US refuses to removes its forces who have “illegal” presence according to an Iraqi parliament bill.

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP For Iraqis, this is a cover for the Americans to stay in the country while they are asked to leave.

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran Washington is pushing for Iranian steps while it is the party that violated the deal by withdrawing and hence triggering the Iranian response.

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya The UN Secretary-General urged on Tuesday withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, as the African state is moving toward the formation of a unity government ten years after its revolution.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official Russia said on Tuesday the US has declined its invitation attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, Sputnik reported.

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son Amnesty International urged on Monday Saudi regime to release a Palestinian official and his son, citing Mohammed al-Khudari’s worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate health care.

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged differences with US new President Joe Biden.

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani Iran will return to full implementation of its commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if the US removes all “illegal” sanctions it has unilaterally re-imposed on the Islamic Republic after quitting the accord, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six Several rockets were fired at a US military base in the city of Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday night, killing a contractor and wounding several others including an American service member.

Israel to Face ‘Toughest Response’ if Regime Crosses Red Lines in Syria: Diplomat A senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister warned on Sunday that Israeli regime will face the ‘toughest response’ if it crosses red lines, emphasizing that the Islam Republic’s presence there is upon an official request from Damascus.

Bahrainis Rally, Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising Anniversary Bahraini people poured to the streets of the country to mark the tenth anniversary of their pro-democracy uprising.

UAE’s Ambassador to Israeli Regime Swears in The United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to the occupying Israeli regime swore in on Sunday in the wake of last year US-brokered normalization agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Last month the UAE’s government approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

US Sends Weapons, Equipment to Base in Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field The US military reportedly has sent a number of trucks transporting logistic support, equipment and weapons to a base in al-Omar oil field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports

Sunday 21 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib

Alwaght- Yemeni media reports say an entire battalion loyal to former Riyadh-backed president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi has defected to the Yemeni army and allied fighters from Popular Committees.

According to the reports on Saturday, the battalion from the pro-Hadi 117th infantry brigade had surrendered itself and all its military equipment to the Yemeni forces.

The development comes as the Yemeni forces are advancing against Saudi-led coalition forces and their mercenaries in the central province of Ma’rib.

The Daesh terrorist group has openly confirmed that its members are fighting alongside the mercenaries in the gas-producing region, which is considered as the last stronghold of Saudi-backed forces in northern Yemen. 

In a post on his Twitter account, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, said, “What Ma’rib is witnessing is part of a national liberation battle, and in the face of the continued aggression and siege, the nation is determined to continue confrontation until the liberation of every inch of the occupied territory.”

The Yemeni forces have managed to wrest control over the al-Tala'a al-Hamra area in western Ma’rib as well as the Kofal military base belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces in the Sirwah district. They have also pushed towards the eastern entrance to Ma’rib city.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states, and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the Hadi regime and crush the popular movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in the country.

The war has failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the impoverished country’s infrastructure. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Yemen Hadi War Ma'rib Ansarullah

